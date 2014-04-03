The Cleveland Browns invite you to 'Play the Draft'

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with top 2013 Browns draft pick Barkevious Mingo
Mel Kiper, Jr. help pioneered the NFL Draft into a national sports holiday.
Now, he's helping to lead the way in how fans can get involved in the draft process, and literally affect the stock of certain players.
The Cleveland Browns have partnered with Play the draft, an innovative new fantasy game to predict which players will land where once the NFL draft comes May 8.
"You can be the expert," Kiper, Jr. said Thursday on "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford." "[Play the draft] is exactly what we do. You have all the different venues and different opportunities for kids to either upgrade or downgrade. And some [players] move up a lot."
How it works: Every contestant gets $12 million in "rookie salary cap" money. Each NFL prospect is assigned a money value and the closer you are to predicting where certain players are drafted, the higher your chances are of winning. The goal is to have the highest fund by the end of the third round. Read the full rules here.
Prizes: The Cleveland Browns are giving away three prize packages, which include the following grand prize: Browns 2014 top draft pick Jersey, VIP training camp experience, a Browns T-Shirt, Browns game tickets, sideline passes for two, and lunch with Cleveland Browns Alumni. How you sign up: Click right here. It's completely free.