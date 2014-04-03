2020 NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns invite you to 'Play the Draft'

Apr 03, 2014 at 10:31 AM
040314-Play-the-Draft-Interior.jpg

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell with top 2013 Browns draft pick Barkevious Mingo

Mel Kiper, Jr. help pioneered the NFL Draft into a national sports holiday.

Now, he's helping to lead the way in how fans can get involved in the draft process, and literally affect the stock of certain players.

The Cleveland Browns have partnered with Play the draft, an innovative new fantasy game to predict which players will land where once the NFL draft comes May 8.

"You can be the expert," Kiper, Jr. said Thursday on "Cleveland Browns Daily, Driven by Liberty Ford." "[Play the draft] is exactly what we do. You have all the different venues and different opportunities for kids to either upgrade or downgrade. And some [players] move up a lot."

How it works: Every contestant gets $12 million in "rookie salary cap" money. Each NFL prospect is assigned a money value and the closer you are to predicting where certain players are drafted, the higher your chances are of winning. The goal is to have the highest fund by the end of the third round. Read the full rules here.

Prizes: The Cleveland Browns are giving away three prize packages, which include the following grand prize: Browns 2014 top draft pick Jersey, VIP training camp experience, a Browns T-Shirt, Browns game tickets, sideline passes for two, and lunch with Cleveland Browns Alumni. How you sign up: Click right here. It's completely free.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Dates are set for 2021 NFL Draft in Cleveland

Mark your calendar for the final week of April

news

2020 Draft Analysis: Browns 'trust the board,' fill key spots on both sides of the ball

Cleveland added 4 offensive players, 3 defensive players with its 7 picks

news

Browns select Michigan WR Donovan Peoples-Jones with No. 187 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 1st WR of the 2020 NFL Draft

news

Browns select Washington C Nick Harris with No. 160 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds to its O-line with its 2nd pick on Day 3

news

Browns select FAU TE Harrison Bryant with No. 115 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland goes back to offense to start Day 3

news

Browns select LSU LB Jacob Phillips with No. 97 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds another national championship winner on Day 2

news

Browns select Missouri DT Jordan Elliott with No. 88 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds its 2nd defensive player of the night

news

Browns trade back in 3rd round, acquire 2021 3rd-round pick from Saints

Cleveland moves back for the 2nd time on Day 2

news

Browns select LSU S Grant Delpit with No. 44 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds the 2019 Jim Thorpe Award winner to its defensive backfield

news

Browns trade back in 2nd round, acquire 5th-round pick from Colts

Cleveland moves from No. 41 to 44

news

Browns select Alabama OT Jedrick Wills Jr. with No. 10 pick in 2020 NFL Draft

Cleveland adds Crimson Tide star to O-line

news

Andrew Berry says Browns won't be 'pigeon-holed' into certain positions, decisions before draft day

The Browns' general manager is considering just about every option the Browns have with their 10th overall pick

Advertising