Burning Questions for the Browns as they head into Week 7 matchup vs. the Colts

On Friday, HC Kevin Stefanski announced that QB Deshaun Watson will be reevaluated in 48 hours after going through a full workload in Friday's practice. Watson was officially listed as questionable, and QB P.J. Walker will be the backup. A decision on which quarterback will start Sunday will come then.

The Browns will face off against the Colts, who are 3-3 this season, at Lucas Oil Stadium. Here are three burning questions heading into Sunday's game.

Will the offense have one clean game?

The Browns offense has struggled throughout the season to not turn the ball over. In every game this season, they have had at least one turnover, which have led to points for the opposing team in four of their five games.

In Week 2, the Browns fumbled three times and lost all three. Out of the three, when Watson was sacked with 6:58 left in the fourth quarter and lost the ball, it resulted in a touchdown by LB TJ Watt to put the Steelers up 26-22.

In Week 3, the Titan's only points of the game came after WR Elijah Moore lost the ball after being tackled by CB Sean Murphy-Bunting. The Titans recovered, and the offense kicked a field goal to tie the game in the second quarter at 3-3.

In Week 4, The Browns had a total of three interceptions, but two led to touchdowns. The first came in the first quarter when CB Brandon Stephens picked off QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson, and the Ravens scored a touchdown on their next drive. It was crucial because the Ravens offense struggled in their first two drives, having to punt.

Then, in Week 6, Walker threw two interceptions, one in the first quarter and one in the fourth. The fourth-quarter interception almost sealed the game for the 49ers. Walker threw a pick to CB Deommodore Lenoir, putting the 49ers offense at the 8-yard line. The 49ers offense scored a touchdown on their first play.

Turnovers are going to happen, but the Browns have to minimize them going into Week 7 against a Colts team who goes after the ball.