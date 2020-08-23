Browns to reopen facility, resume football activities

Aug 23, 2020 at 02:13 PM
Cleveland Browns

Update from Browns Spokesperson

"We've concluded our re-testing of each initial presumptive positive result from yesterday among players, coaches and staff. All have come back as negative, which is consistent with the irregularities across the league from multiple teams. As a result, we are reopening our building and will resume football activities this afternoon. As per protocol, the individuals with test results in question may not re-enter the building until they receive another negative test result tomorrow."

