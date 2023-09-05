Updates at Cleveland Browns Stadium for the 2023 Season

Services and Amenities

Concession Payment: Registers at every concession stand now accept Apple Pay and tap and go.

Fanatics Pro Shop: The Browns are expanding their partnership with Fanatics with a new and improved Pro Shop. The redesigned retail store will offer fans a wider selection of Browns merchandise and a seamless customer service experience. Fans will have access to the same products both in-store and online.

Field Seats: Fans will now be closer to the action with luxury field seats. Ticketholders will have access to parking, premium hospitality, and an unbeatable view. There are four different sections of field seating located along the East and West end zones and North and South sidelines.

Joe Thomas Snap Count: Fans of the newest Hall of Fame inductee Joe Thomas can plan for a photo opportunity with the former offensive lineman's snap count. Thomas managed a record of 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps played during his time with the Browns. The count is displayed over a mural of Thomas located outside of section 121, next to the Pro Shop.

SERVPRO Field Club: A new premium club was created this year for Sideline Field ticketholders, who will have access to exceptional hospitality services, valet parking and field seats on either North or South sidelines. The SERVPRO Field Club is located on the service level near the visiting tunnel.

VIP Chalet: In addition to the four premium tailgates on the Twisted Tea Terrace, there are now two VIP Chalet trailers available for pregame. The new trailers feature multiple television screens, climate-controlled access, food and beverage offerings, a gaming system and a private restroom. Each VIP Chalet holds up to twenty guests. Chalets will be open for ticketholders four hours prior to kickoff for pregame fun.

Vivid Seats Premium Terrace Experience: New, plush theater box seats have been installed in section 105 on the terrace platform. Vivid Seats Premium Terrace Experience ticketholders also receive access to the KeyBank Club, pregame field passes and a Fanatics Pro Shop gift card.

Traffic and Transportation

Accessing the Stadium via RTA's Rapid Stations: Riders can use the Red, Blue or Green line trains to navigate Downtown and reach Tower City Center. The Waterfront Line will be operational to transport passengers from Tower City Center to the West Third Street Station. The Cleveland Browns Stadium is located across the street from West Third Street Station. Rail service home is guaranteed for at least 90 minutes after games at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Game Day Road Closures: The City of Cleveland has announced game day road closures of East 9th and West 3rd Streets between Lakeside Avenue and Cleveland Browns Stadium, including State Route 2 (SR 2) exits around the stadium. Rolling road closures will begin 3 hours prior to kickoff and end shortly after kickoff (example: for a 1:00 p.m. kickoff, rolling road closures will begin at 11:00 a.m. and end shortly after 1:00 p.m.). During this time, all Browns parking pass holders and guests with disability drop-offs will only be able to reach Cleveland Browns Stadium by use of North Marginal Road from East 55th Street (Exit 175 on I-90). Please note road closure times are subject to change at the City of Cleveland's discretion.

2023 Cleveland Browns Stadium Prohibited/Allowed Items*

Prohibited Items: All explosives and weapons. Unmanned aircraft systems, radio-controlled model aircraft, and other devices that can be operated in airspace. With the exception of approved bags identified below, purses, coolers, briefcases, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags and large traditional seat cushions that have pockets, zippers, compartments or covers.

Approved Bags: Clear bags that are plastic, vinyl or PVC and do not exceed 12 x 6 x 12 inches. Small cloth bags approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap, maximum size 4.5 x 6.5 inches.