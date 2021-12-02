USA Football selects Callie Brownson as head coach of the 2022 U.S. Women's Tackle National Football Team

USA Football, the sport's national governing body and a member of the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, has selected Cleveland Browns Chief of Staff Callie Brownson to serve as head coach of the 2022 U.S. Women's Tackle National Team. The U.S. team will compete at the 2022 International Federation of American Football (IFAF) Women's Tackle World Championship in Vantaa, Finland, from July 27-August 8.

Brownson will lead a U.S. Women's National Team roster of 45 players and seven assistant coaches to compete among a field of the world's top eight women's national teams in American Football. Next summer marks the fourth IFAF Women's Tackle World Championship, previously held in 2010 (Sweden), 2013 (Finland), and 2017 (Canada). U.S. National Teams, all built and managed by USA Football, have won gold medals at each of the previous three world championships. More than 70 nations spanning six continents possess a national federation dedicated solely to American Football.

Brownson, an Alexandria, Virginia, native is an accomplished and ground-breaking football athlete and coach, capped by the past four seasons of coaching experience in the Ivy League (Dartmouth, 2018) and NFL (Buffalo Bills 2019; Cleveland Browns 2020-present). She played receiver and safety for the IFAF World Championship gold medal-winning 2013 and 2017 U.S. Women's Tackle National Teams and was a five-time captain of the (Washington) D.C. Divas of the Women's Football Alliance (2010-17).

Brownson also served as one of 22 members of USA Football's Football Development Model Council (2018-2021), comprised of medical, football and long-term athlete development experts to assist in building an innovative long-term athlete development model for the sport.

"This is a remarkable opportunity not only for me, but for every woman who will earn a place on our U.S. National Team next year," Brownson said. "I know first-hand of the exceptional brand of football that is played globally by elite female athletes and am honored to lead our team of Americans. I appreciate USA Football's continued trust in me and am grateful for Coach Stefanski and the Browns for their support. This enriching experience will only advance my contributions to our players and coaching staff in Cleveland."

"A world-class team needs a world-class coach, and that's what we have in Callie Brownson," USA Football CEO Scott Hallenbeck said. "Callie is a long-time USA Football family member whose coaching acumen, knowledge, and familiarity with the international game makes her an ideal fit to lead our team in Finland next summer. I thank Coach Stefanski and the Browns for giving us permission to have Callie lead our national team."

"USA Football has made a tremendous selection in Callie," said Cleveland Browns Head Coach Kevin Stefanski. "In addition to the honor that comes with representing the United States, this is an exciting professional development opportunity, which I encourage for everyone on our coaching staff. Callie and USA Football have our full support."

Details on nationwide athlete evaluation and competition for U.S. National Team roster positions will be announced by USA Football in the coming weeks. Brownson and her staff will conduct the U.S. team's training camp in July 2022 at a to-be-determined site before departing for Finland.