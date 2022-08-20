Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report and score an in-app offer for a free small frosty or small chili

Watch for the Wendy's Game Day Weather Report every Browns game day and score an in-app offer for a free small frosty or small chili from Wendy's at any Northeast Ohio location.
Promotion Details
- If the temperature at kick off is 50 degrees or above at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small frosty (with any purchase) by redeeming the offer in the Wendy's app. Click here to redeem the in-app Frosty offer.
- If the temperature at kick off is 49 degrees or below at the location of the game, fans can redeem a free small chili (with any purchase) by redeeming the offer in the Wendy's app. Click here to redeem the in-app Chili offer.
- Each in-app offer is only valid on Browns 2022 game days and the day following the game.
- To claim either offer you must download the Wendy's app and create an account. Click here to download and create your account.