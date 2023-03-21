Watch: "UNLEASHED" Episode 1 | Trailblazer

Check out the first episode of the Browns’ new all-access docuseries, “UNLEASHED”

Mar 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

The first-ever episode of “UNLEASHED” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the first of eight episodes this offseason in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 1 follows Assistant GM & VP of Football Operations Catherine Raîche at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Raîche, the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL, will explain the importance of Combine workouts, her journey from CFL scout to the NFL and how she manages being a mother and front office executive for the Browns.

Visit ClevelandBrowns.com or subscribe to the Browns' official YouTube channel to watch all future episodes of "UNLEASHED" in 2023.

Related Content

news

Browns sign LB Matthew Adams

Adams has been a frequent contributor on special teams throughout his career

news

Browns sign CB Mike Ford

Ford has been a terrific special teams player and has provided valuable depth at cornerback across five NFL seasons

news

Browns re-sign LB Jordan Kunaszyk

Kunaszyk set career-highs in tackles and games played last season with the Browns

news

Browns sign DT Trysten Hill

Hill is the fourth free-agent addition to the defensive line this offseason

Advertising