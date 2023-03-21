Watch: "UNLEASHED" Episode 1 | Trailblazer

The first-ever episode of “UNLEASHED” is now available at ClevelandBrowns.com and the Browns' official YouTube channel! Tune into the first of eight episodes this offseason in the series, which is a pivot from the production team's "Building the Browns" docuseries and will focus on shorter length and more timely features in a quick paced and high-energy style.

Episode 1 follows Assistant GM & VP of Football Operations Catherine Raîche at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. Raîche, the highest-ranking female executive in the NFL, will explain the importance of Combine workouts, her journey from CFL scout to the NFL and how she manages being a mother and front office executive for the Browns.