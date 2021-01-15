Community

We want to hear from you! Browns Youth Football Regional Assessment 

Jan 14, 2021 at 08:10 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com
20200625-MS-40 (1)
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Browns YFB Virtual Clinic at FirstEnergy Stadium on June 25, 2020.

Youth and middle school football leaders, we want to hear from you! In order to understand the Cleveland Browns regional impact on the game throughout the 2020 calendar year, we want to hear from area youth and middle school football leaders to understand the landscape and overall health of the game in Northeast Ohio. Programs that participate in the Annual Regional Assessment will have their league contact information provided featured on the Cleveland Browns Play Football Tracker (League Finder) here. This tool was created for parents, guardians, coaches, league administrators and fans so everyone can find youth football programs (Flag Football, Rookie Tackle, or 11-man tackle) in the area.

This is an annual survey that will be re-distributed every winter to measure the growth of youth football in Northeast Ohio. The Browns are committed to assisting in the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming and initiatives for players, coaches, officials and parents.

Youth and middle school leaders, please email us at youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com for the regional assessment survey link. If you aren't a leader of your youth league or middle school program, please make sure you forward to them to complete.

For completing the survey by January 15th, your name will be entered in a drawing for a chance to win an autographed Jarvis Landry jersey.

Related Content

news

Lake Catholic High School's Marty Gibbons named 2020 Browns High School Coach of the Year

Gibbons, Cougars program receive $9,000 grant with accolade
news

Sign up for the Cleveland Browns PLAY 60 Fitness Challenge!

The weekly challenge is powered by Fuel Up to Play 60 and in association with University Hospitals
news

Browns to honor high school senior football players with 'One More Time' ceremony

Honored players were unable to play because of COVID-19 pandemic
news

Learn more about Rookie Tackle, how to start a program in your area

Rookie Tackle is part of the Youth Football Player Development Pathway, which serves as a bridge game from flag to traditional 11-player tackle football
news

Elyria High Pioneer Football helps with neighborhood clean-up

news

State championship games feature 3 Cleveland Browns High School Football Coach of the Year finalists

Northeast Ohio will be well represented this weekend
news

Browns provide $25,000 in grant funding to local youth football programs through Jr. Browns NEXT program

23 programs receive contributions ranging from $500-$2,500
news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 7

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 6

news

Inside the Hudl: Cleveland Browns High School Game of the Week Episode 5

news

Shaker Heights, Kirtland High Schools complete Build the Bridge Challenge, hold joint discussion with Browns players on improving racial equality

Players and coaches from both football programs teamed up to discuss how they can use their sport to create positive change

Advertising