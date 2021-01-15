We want to hear from you! Browns Youth Football Regional Assessment 

Youth and middle school football leaders, we want to hear from you! In order to understand the Cleveland Browns regional impact on the game throughout the 2020 calendar year, we want to hear from area youth and middle school football leaders to understand the landscape and overall health of the game in Northeast Ohio. Programs that participate in the Annual Regional Assessment will have their league contact information provided featured on the Cleveland Browns Play Football Tracker (League Finder) here. This tool was created for parents, guardians, coaches, league administrators and fans so everyone can find youth football programs (Flag Football, Rookie Tackle, or 11-man tackle) in the area.

This is an annual survey that will be re-distributed every winter to measure the growth of youth football in Northeast Ohio. The Browns are committed to assisting in the development, safety and growth of youth and high school football throughout Northeast Ohio with year-round programming and initiatives for players, coaches, officials and parents.

Youth and middle school leaders, please email us at youthfootball@clevelandbrowns.com for the regional assessment survey link. If you aren't a leader of your youth league or middle school program, please make sure you forward to them to complete.