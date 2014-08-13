News

Wednesday's practice report

Aug 13, 2014 at 07:42 AM
benjamin_576_081314.jpg
  • Travis Benjamin had the best day a wide receiver has had in practice in a quite a while, at least to the naked eye. The third-year pro from Miami hauled in a 40-yarder from Johnny Manziel and several other routes across the middle of the field from Hoyer.
  • Benjamin tore his ACL last year right before Halloween on a complete non-contact injury. Nine months later, he's made a near full recovery. He even suggested he feels faster with a surgically repaired knee. But Benjamin needs to prove he can be a reliable force in the passing attack.
  • "I think he's progressing well, and it took some time," said Pettine of Benjamin. "I think it helped him when we gave him some days off here and there, and we'll continue with that until we feel that he's back up to 100 percent. I think that's critical. It's hard to have a roster spot just for a guy and all he does is return. He has to be able to function on one side of the ball."
  • One of Benjamin's best friends on the team, Charles Johnson, is trying to mix his name in the fold too. The pair of receivers put in dozens of hours of work with Brian Hoyer in the spring, working together in the weight room as well as throwing the football. After a long day of lifting weights one day, Johnson and Benjamin decided to flip-flop jersey numbers. The two were inseparable during their respective rehabs.
  • Johnson was the last player off the practice field Wednesday after working for an extra half an hour on the jugs machine. Johnson feels the pressure of the wide receiver competition, in a good way.
  • "I've been out here trying to catch up to other guys because I've been out for a long time, trying to rehab and get back to where I need to be," said Johnson. "I need to catch up. I'm not at where I want to be at. I've got to put in that extra work."

Barkevious Mingo's candid remarks

mingo_576_081314.jpg
  • There is such thing as a rookie wall. The 24/7 grind of professional football hits some young players harder than others. Mingo admitted to being at that point last year where the season was bogging him down.
  • "Looking back on it, it's a terrible thing," said Mingo. "It's just a grind. You really don't want to wake up. 'We have to go practice, we have to do this, we have to do that.' At the end of the day you realize why you started playing this game: it's fun. Moving past that, it's a childhood game."
  • As a rookie, Mingo said he walked into every play thinking he was supposed to be the one making a sack, a tackle for a loss or an interception. He relied heavily on his athleticism and less on studying and anticipation. As the season wore on, the LSU product figured out to just focus on his role and the chips will fall into place.
  • "Realizing that is what calmed me down," said Mingo. "It made me speed up my thinking and play faster on the field."
  • Mingo also told reporters about his bond with Armonty Bryant – our pick as the standout defensive player last week in Detroit. When the two were drafted last season, they bonded as roommates in the team hotel and have carried their friendship off the field. They often go out to eat or catch a movie. Now they are lining up to each other quite a bit together as pass rushers.

Nuggets and news

cameron_576_081314.jpg
  • As the last portions of the offense continue to be installed during training camp, there was a big thing that stood out to us on Wednesday. It was only a 7-on-7 drill, but tight end Jordan Cameron lined up all the way as an outside wide receiver. The mammoth target beat Buster Skrine on a quick slant, hauled in the Hoyer pass and used his frame to box out the smaller cornerback. Cameron easily scored a touchdown
  • It's worth pondering if/when the Browns will consider broadening Cameron's role as a receiver. He may be a little smaller than Jimmy Graham, but he's every bit as athletic. Cameron isn't going to burn defensive backs 35-yards down the field. But on a third-and-seven, why not stick him at receiver? For shorter routes, his size makes it much harder for cornerbacks to affect the pass as opposed to bulky linebackers. Cameron can be more than a receiver in goal line situations and nobody on offense has been as reliable as him in training camp.
  • So how much will the starters play this Monday night against the Redskins?
  • "It will be in the neighborhood of a half," said Mike Pettine. "The hard part for us is we have a quick turnaround to St. Louis, so we have to give some consideration to – I don't know if we can go with the traditional model of half and then the three quarters with it being such a quick turnaround. That'll be brought up, as well."
  • The Browns will have to trim their roster down from 89 players to 75 shortly after leaving Washington.

Browns Camp Gallery: Day Thirteen

No Title
1 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
2 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
3 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
4 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
5 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
6 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
7 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
8 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
9 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
10 / 20
No Title
11 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
12 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
13 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
14 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
15 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
16 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
17 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
18 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
19 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
No Title
20 / 20
clevelandbrowns.com
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Browns ready to ride hot hand with deep group of RBs

Cleveland RBs coach likes depth, diversity at the position

news

New Browns CBs determined to make more plays on the ball

Cleveland added 3 veterans and drafted Denzel Ward 4th overall

news

Shon Coleman 'leading the charge' at Browns LT competition

Coleman started 16 games at right tackle last season

news

Jabrill Peppers, Antonio Callaway emerging as options on kick, punt return

Browns looking at a bevy of options at both spots

news

Don't sleep on Emmanuel Ogbah, Browns coaches say

'A lot of people don't give Emmanuel enough credit'

news

Browns' Corey Coleman enters 'big, big year' after 2 seasons of ups and downs

The third-year WR and former 1st-round pick 'understands this is a big, big year'

news

How Denzel Ward quickly earned the respect of Browns veterans

Ward was the fourth-overall pick in the NFL Draft

news

Donald Stephenson suspended 2 games for violating NFL substance abuse policy

The Browns tackle can return following the team's Week 2 game against New Orleans

news

After giving offensive teammates 'nightmares,' Myles Garrett on cusp of a breakout season

'He knows, if he stays healthy, watch out'

news

Todd Haley: Browns QB room 'the best' he's ever been around

Cleveland added Tyrod Taylor, Drew Stanton and Baker Mayfield in the offseason

news

Hue Jackson: Browns have more leaders 'than we've ever had'

Cleveland wraps up offseason workouts this week

news

Tyrod Taylor leaves big impression as Browns' offseason workouts draw to close

The former Bills QB has quickly earned the respect of his teammates on, off field

Advertising