What draft experts, analysts are saying about standout players from 2023 Senior Bowl

Practices for Senior Bowl week in Mobile, Alabama, wrapped up Thursday, providing the Browns and all other NFL teams a valuable chance to check out some of the top seniors of the 2023 draft class.
The Browns last year drafted three players — DT Perrion Winfrey, RB Jerome Ford and DE Isaiah Thomas — who participated in the Senior Bowl, the most Senior Bowl participants ever in a draft class from Browns Executive Vice President of Football Ops and GM Andrew Berry.
Top performers from the week will see a big bump in their draft stock, so here's a rundown of who impressed at possible positions of interest for the Browns ahead of Saturday's game:
DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Benton has been touted as one of the top defensive line winners of the week with multiple big practice days, and the Browns, who could be targeting defensive tackles early in the draft, have likely taken note. Benton had 4.5 sacks and 10 tackles for a loss last season with the Badgers and has been moving around offensive linemen all week.
WR Jayden Reed, Michigan State
Reed has generated a lot of noise with his speed and fluid route-running, which are both traits the Browns could look to add to their receiver room via the draft. Speed, in particular, is a big thing the Browns could search for in that room this offseason, and Reed has certainly displayed quickness as one of his best traits.
WR Michael Wilson, Stanford
Similar to Reed, Wilson has turned heads all week with his route-running and smooth hands. He and Reed have frequently been grouped together as the top receivers in practices.
WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell, Houston
Dell topped over 1,300 receiving yards in each of his last two years at Houston and also caught 17 touchdowns as a senior. He checked in at 5-foot-8 and 168 pounds, making him one of the smallest players on the Senior Bowl rosters, but has looked unguardable at times in practice with impressive separation ability.
WR Puka Nacua, BYU
Nacua also flashed speed in practices and totaled 1,430 yards and 11 touchdowns in his last two seasons with the Cougars. He's a speedy receiver who has drawn rave reviews this week, so he, too, deserves a spot on this list.
LB/EDGE Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati
The Browns could use help at linebacker and on the edge, which could make Pace an appealing option with his possible versatility. He's looked explosive as a blitzer in practice and has seen his stock rise since a nine-sack season with the Bearcats last year.
LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Henley has looked strong both as a blitzer and pass protector. He also has a long college resume with six seasons spent between Nevada and Washington State, where he broke out with a four-sack and 11-TFL season last year. He also forced three fumbles.
EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State
McDonald was a consistent contributor his final three years with the Cyclones, amassing 27 sacks and 33.5 tackles for a loss in that span. He's put on a few good moves against the top linemen this week.
S Jammie Robinson, Florida State
The Browns could be on the hunt for some safety help in the middle and late portions of the draft, and Robinson is one player who has elevated his stock with a few good plays in pass protections.