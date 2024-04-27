 Skip to main content
What picks do Browns have in 2025 NFL Draft?

Apr 27, 2024
It's never too early to think about next year's draft.

The Browns are poised to be back on the clock this time next year with a number of their own picks, including one in the first round. Cleveland hasn't made a first-round pick since 2021, as the previous three were sent to Houston in the team's trade for QB Deshaun Watson.

All told, the Browns, who made six picks in the 2024 NFL Draft, hold eight selections in 2025.

Here's the current breakdown:

  • Own picks in Rounds 1-4 and 6
  • 6th-round pick from Minnesota (DE Za'Darius Smith trade)
  • 6th-round pick from Detroit (WR Donovan Peoples-Jones trade)
  • 7th-round pick from Minnesota (DE Za'Darius Smith trade)

