By Kelsey Russo
As the Browns took to the practice fields at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus the week following the end of the preseason, six receivers lined up in individual drills to kick off practice.
The initial 53-man roster is set, and those six receivers – Isaiah Bond, Denzel Boston, KC Concepcion Jr., Malachi Corley, Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace – will make up the receiving corps for the Browns heading into the 2026 season.
The room encapsulates a variety of skillsets and levels of experience. For head coach Todd Monken, the balance of skillsets – from bigger-bodied and contested-catch players to separators and route runners, as well as all-purpose players – gives the Browns different types of threats in the pass game.
And when wide receivers coach Christian Jones looks at those six players in his position room, he sees a fearless group.
"They don't care who they're going up against. They're not worried about who they're going up against. They just want to go out and play," Jones said. "They want an opportunity to show what they can do, and they believe they can win against anybody they go against. And I think that's something that we've benefited from, from going against the DBs we have on this defense. I think they're some of the best in the league, if not the best in the league, and these guys get to go up against them every day, and I think it does nothing but build their confidence in themselves."
The receivers hold vital roles in Monken's style of offense, as his style relies on the capabilities of receivers and creates opportunities both in the pass game and the run game. They can move receivers around to different spots on the line of scrimmage or across the ball to put them in certain positions for specific plays. With those capabilities in the offensive scheme, Jeudy believes their receiving corps can lead the Browns to success this season.
"I think we got an explosive young group of guys that's hungry and that's ready to compete," Jeudy said. "They've been showing it through the whole offseason, through camp, through joint practices, through the preseason games. Now that we got our whole offense, I think everybody is ready to compete and start playing real meaningful football."
Now, the group is poised to heavily contribute to the success of the Browns as they continue preparing for the 2026 season – beginning with Week 1 against the Jaguars in Jacksonville.
"Looking at this receiver room, I feel like we could be one of the best in the business," Concepcion said. "We have so much versatility. Everybody can pretty much do everything. Everybody's fast. Everybody can catch. Everybody can stop on a dime, and we all want to help each other, and we all want to see each other win."