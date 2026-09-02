As Corley sat in his living room with his brother, Micah, nearby, he received a phone call from Jones.

"Congratulations my boy, really happy for you. You've earned it," Jones said to Corley. "You deserve it. You kicked ass on special teams, and you've been kicking ass in the room. I'm excited to have you and can't wait to go, man. You're going to be that dawg for us; we need you out there. I can't wait, let's go get a f***ing dub. Let's go get a dub Week 1 and do our f***ing job. I'm excited for you."

For Corley, making the Browns' 53-man roster was the culmination of his continued dedication and work to earn a roster spot on an NFL team.

After being drafted by the Jets with the 65th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and playing one season in New York, he was cut during roster cuts ahead of the 2025 season. Corley then joined the Browns during the 2025 season after he originally was signed to the practice squad in August. He was later signed to the active roster from the practice squad on Sept. 30 and appeared in 13 games with five starts during the 2025 season. He recorded 11 receptions for 79 receiving yards and 13 carries for 127 rushing yards.

After getting off the phone with Jones, Corley called his mother to share the news he made the 53-man roster.

"To get that call from CJ and to just experience being told that I'm making the NFL team for the second time for myself, it was an unbelievable feeling," Corley said. "It was an extreme sigh of relief, not only for my family but for myself, just to be able to know that all the work that I put in from the beginning of the offseason back in February all the way until now has come to fruition. And for people to ultimately see the gift that has been put on my shoulders, for them to believe in my ability and the things that I can offer for this team, it's nothing but a blessing and something to be grateful for."

After experiencing the highs and lows of the NFL early in his career, Corley knew in order to make the Browns' roster this season, he would have find a way to excel on the field. Once he saw Cleveland select Concepcion in the first round and Boston in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft, he understood he would have to shift his focus just from succeeding in jet sweeps and kick returns so he could make the team.

"I immediately flipped my mind, like two days after the draft to, 'If I'm going to make this team, it's going to be on special teams,'" Corley said. "We got to narrow our mind and get tunnel vision and know that we got to go balls to the wall as hard as we can in the special teams format. And for me, I'm one of those people that whatever I'm given, I'll try to do the most with."