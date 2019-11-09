12 questions for Kareem Hunt, who will make his Browns debut Sunday vs. Bills

Hunt: We're both two great running backs. It's hard to really say because we've both got our own style and our own little mix of things. Honestly, it's not really much. We're both great running backs.

CB.com: How do you see yourselves working together?

Hunt: We're definitely going to be able to spare ourselves and not take a lot of hits each and every game. Just giving each other a break, we'll be fresher through the second half of the season and just taking a load off back and forth with each other.

CB.com: You ran it a lot during your rookie season in Kansas City. Did you notice it take a toll by the end of the year?

Hunt: Most definitely. Halfway through the season, you start feeling that toll on your body and it'd be harder and harder to wake up and strap up for practice. You'd be looking forward to the bye week, too. Honestly, it catches up, but you do a great job of taking care of your body each and every day in the training room, which I believe Nick always does. I always see him around the training room and weight room. You should be fine, you're able to get through it, but it makes it easier and gives more longevity to us.

CB.com: What's it been like stepping into the locker room of a team where no one is happy with the record after the first half of the season?