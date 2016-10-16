1986 Browns team to be honored 10/30

2016 marks the 30 anniversary of the memorable Cleveland Browns 1986 team. Alumni will be honored at the 10/30 game against the New York Jets.
What to Know
- Thirty years since they won the AFC Central Division and set a franchise record for wins in a season, key members of the 1986 Browns will be honored before and throughout the team's Oct. 30 matchup with the New York Jets. The former players will be on the field during the National Anthem and introduction of starting lineups and celebrated during halftime.
- Former Browns coach Marty Schottenheimer (1984-88) will serve as the game's Dawg Pound Captain
- In-game video and audio entertainment will be 1986-themed.
- Members of the 1986 Browns will make radio appearances throughout the week leading up to the game on Cleveland's 92.3 The Fan and ESPN 850
- 1986: Beyond The Drive, a 30-minute special that features interviews with members of the team and highlights of the memorable season, will air after the game at 5:30 p.m. on WEWS NewsChannel 5.
The history
- The 1986 team set a Browns franchise record for regular season wins (12) and most combined playoff and regular season wins (13).
- Eventual Hall of Famer Ozzie Newsome was a central figure on the team as its tight end.
- The team featured nine players who went on to be enshrined in the Cleveland Browns Legends Program: Newsome, Bernie Kosar, Kevin Mack, Earnest Byner, Frank Minniefield, Hanford Dixon, Clay Matthews, Bob Golic and Cody Risien.
The 1986 Browns won eight of their final nine games to win the AFC Central Division and claim the best regular season record in the conference.
- Five players from the 1986 team made the Pro Bowl: Kosar, Golic, Newsome, Mack and Chip Banks
- The Browns and Jets squared off in one of the most memorable games in franchise history during the 1986 playoffs. Cleveland came back from a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit to send the game to overtime and ultimately won in double overtime, 23-20, on Mark Moseley's 27-yard field goal.
Ticketing info
- Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com
- Fans can receive over $50 in savings when they purchase a Cleveland Browns Arby's Value Pack.
- Tickets will be awarded in contests throughout the game week on the following radio stations: 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX, Q104 and Cleveland's Star 102. Buy Tickets Buy Browns Value Pack Tickets