2016 Cleveland Browns Play 60 Fall Challenge Winners

Browns players team up to give back to community as holiday season begins
Numerous Browns players have spent time over the last week giving back to Northeast Ohio
Browns, Vitamix package meals and food items at Greater Cleveland Food Bank prior to Thanksgiving holiday
Volunteers from the Browns and Vitamix packaged over 27,000 meals Tuesday at the Greater Cleveland Food Bank
Browns to host five active duty and retired military members from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center
Walter Reed is a premier military academic health center that provides innovative patient-centered care and advances medical readiness, education and research for service members
Browns to honor servicemen, servicewomen during Salute to Service game vs. Lions
The Cleveland Browns will highlight their year-round platform of local and national military appreciation by honoring active military personnel, veterans and their families throughout Sunday's game
Jarvis Landry, Browns teammates assist volunteers for 2nd annual Jarvis Landry Thanksgiving Food Drive
Landry's Building Winners Foundation partnered with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank to provide Thanksgiving meals to over 1,000 households
Browns host 9 U.S. Air Force Service Members through HONOR ROW
the Browns were proud to host 9 service members from the United States Air Force through our HONOR ROW program during their Week 8 game against the Steelers
Join the Cleveland Browns in the fight against hunger
The Browns will be hosting two fundraisers to benefit the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the region's largest hunger relief organization
Browns host 12 U.S. Army Service Members through HONOR ROW
The Browns were proud to host 12 active-duty service members from the United States Army through our HONOR ROW program.
"Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network continues to make strides toward eliminating chronic student absenteeism
Established in 2019, the Browns Foundation's "Stay in the Game! Keep Learning, Every Day" Network has helped school districts in knock down several barriers that prevent students from frequently attending school
Browns host 11 U.S. Navy Service Members through HONOR ROW
the Browns were proud to host 11 active-duty service members from the United States Navy in Week 6 through our HONOR ROW program
POST-GAME REPORT: Olmsted Falls at Berea-Midpark
Conti's seven touchdowns drove Olmsted Falls to victory over Berea-Midpark