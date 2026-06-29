2026 Cleveland Browns Training Camp, built by Gregory Industries to feature nine free open practices in association with Fastenal and RC Cola

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns will host nine free open practices for fans at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during 2026 Training Camp, Built By Gregory Industries in association with Fastenal and RC Cola.

The first open session will be held on Friday, July 31, and will conclude on Wednesday, August 12. Gates are set to open one hour before practice begins. The Browns and Gregory Industries, a Canton-based steel manufacturer, teamed up on an integrated multi-year partnership making them the official sponsor of training camp for the second year in a row. Fastenal and RC Cola all join the Browns as associate partners of training camp for the first year.

"Every year, training camp serves as one of our favorite opportunities to bring Browns fans closer to the team," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Marketing Officer Brent Rossi. "Whether it's watching practice, participating in interactive activities or connecting with fellow fans, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We're excited to welcome fans back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for nine free open practices and continue creating memorable experiences that celebrate the passion and energy of the Dawg Pound."

The Browns will once again provide Season Ticket Members and fans with an engaging and memorable training camp experience. Returning fan-favorite attractions include the Puppy Pound presented by Sugardale which has seen over 800 dogs adopted at training camp practices, the 40-yard dash experience, the Browns Pro Shop, food and beverage snack shacks, a variety of local food trucks that showcase and support Northeast Ohio businesses and a new CrossCountry Mortgage "Open the Door" fan activation that offers attendees the opportunity to unlock daily prizes, including autographed items and game day tickets.

Tickets will be available to the public on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Browns Season Ticket Members will have an advanced 24-hour window to reserve their tickets on Tuesday, July 14. Each account is limited to four tickets to one individual session and cannot claim for multiple sessions. Similar to home games at Huntington Bank Field, printed tickets will not be available this year.

Each open practice will feature a designated theme day, highlighting local organizations and community groups while offering fans unique experiences and special activations. Scheduled themes include:

Summer Kickoff – Friday, July 31

– Friday, July 31 Back Together Weekend – Saturday, August 1

– Saturday, August 1 Superhero Day – Tuesday, August 4

– Tuesday, August 4 Military Appreciation in celebration of America 250 – Wednesday, August 5

– Wednesday, August 5 Stay in the Game! Attendance Network – Thursday, August 6

– Thursday, August 6 Youth Football – Friday, August 7

– Friday, August 7 Jr. Browns Backers – Saturday, August 8

– Saturday, August 8 Brown and Orange – Tuesday, August 11

– Tuesday, August 11 University Hospitals Rainbow Day – Wednesday, August 12

Fans are encouraged to download the Browns Mobile App presented by LECOM for the latest training camp information and exclusive content. The app will provide important updates prior to each practice, including weather-related information, event schedules, and activation details specific to each session. Fans should create a profile and enable push notifications to receive real-time training camp updates.

During the 2026 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Huntington Bank Field. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.

Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.