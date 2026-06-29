2026 Cleveland Browns Training Camp, built by Gregory Industries to feature nine free open practices in association with Fastenal and RC Cola

BEREA, Ohio – The Cleveland Browns will host nine free open practices for fans at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus during 2026 Training Camp, Built By Gregory Industries in association with Fastenal and RC Cola.
The first open session will be held on Friday, July 31, and will conclude on Wednesday, August 12. Gates are set to open one hour before practice begins. The Browns and Gregory Industries, a Canton-based steel manufacturer, teamed up on an integrated multi-year partnership making them the official sponsor of training camp for the second year in a row. Fastenal and RC Cola all join the Browns as associate partners of training camp for the first year.
"Every year, training camp serves as one of our favorite opportunities to bring Browns fans closer to the team," said Haslam Sports Group Chief Marketing Officer Brent Rossi. "Whether it's watching practice, participating in interactive activities or connecting with fellow fans, there's something for everyone to enjoy. We're excited to welcome fans back to CrossCountry Mortgage Campus for nine free open practices and continue creating memorable experiences that celebrate the passion and energy of the Dawg Pound."
The Browns will once again provide Season Ticket Members and fans with an engaging and memorable training camp experience. Returning fan-favorite attractions include the Puppy Pound presented by Sugardale which has seen over 800 dogs adopted at training camp practices, the 40-yard dash experience, the Browns Pro Shop, food and beverage snack shacks, a variety of local food trucks that showcase and support Northeast Ohio businesses and a new CrossCountry Mortgage "Open the Door" fan activation that offers attendees the opportunity to unlock daily prizes, including autographed items and game day tickets.
Tickets will be available to the public on Wednesday, July 15 at 10 a.m. ET. Browns Season Ticket Members will have an advanced 24-hour window to reserve their tickets on Tuesday, July 14. Each account is limited to four tickets to one individual session and cannot claim for multiple sessions. Similar to home games at Huntington Bank Field, printed tickets will not be available this year.
Each open practice will feature a designated theme day, highlighting local organizations and community groups while offering fans unique experiences and special activations. Scheduled themes include:
- Summer Kickoff – Friday, July 31
- Back Together Weekend – Saturday, August 1
- Superhero Day – Tuesday, August 4
- Military Appreciation in celebration of America 250– Wednesday, August 5
- Stay in the Game! Attendance Network – Thursday, August 6
- Youth Football – Friday, August 7
- Jr. Browns Backers– Saturday, August 8
- Brown and Orange – Tuesday, August 11
- University Hospitals Rainbow Day – Wednesday, August 12
Fans are encouraged to download the Browns Mobile App presented by LECOM for the latest training camp information and exclusive content. The app will provide important updates prior to each practice, including weather-related information, event schedules, and activation details specific to each session. Fans should create a profile and enable push notifications to receive real-time training camp updates.
During the 2026 Browns training camp, the team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Huntington Bank Field. Visit NFL.com/allclear for specifications on permitted/prohibited bags.
Fans will enter training camp practices from the Beech Street entrance located on the south side of CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Information on parking will be shared with fans when receiving tickets to their respective sessions.
Due to space constraints, fans will be unable to remain onsite in the event inclement weather causes the team's practice to move indoors. The team will notify ticketholders as soon as possible through the Browns Mobile App and social media platforms if a session will take place indoors.
2026 Browns training camp open practice schedule:
|Date
|Time (ET)
|Friday, July 31
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday, Aug. 1
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Tuesday, Aug. 4
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, Aug. 5
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Thursday, Aug. 6
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Friday, Aug. 7
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Saturday, Aug. 8
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Tuesday, Aug. 11
|1:30 p.m. ET
|Wednesday, Aug. 12
|1:30 p.m. ET
**Open practices held at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Gates open one hour prior to practice.
**All practice dates and times are approximate/subject to change.
2026 CLEVELAND BROWNS TRAINING CAMP PROHIBITED/ALLOWED ITEMS
- NOTE: The team will be implementing the NFL Clear Bag policy, matching its protocols for all games at Huntington Bank Field. Visit NFL.com/allclear for information on permitted/prohibited bags.
- Weapons, strollers, noisemakers, umbrellas, animals, aerosol cans, laser pointers and inflatable items are not permitted onsite.
- Portable folding chairs and lawn chairs are not permitted. Fans will be able to sit in the bleachers overlooking the practice fields on a first-come, first-serve basis. Wheelchair/ADA seating will also be available.
- Metal, plastic or glass containers of any kind, unless specific to medical needs, cannot be brought into CrossCountry Mortgage Campus, including but not limited to coolers, ice chests or thermal containers. Clear and unopened plastic water bottles (no larger than 20 ounces) are allowed.
- Smoking is prohibited.
- Alcoholic beverages are prohibited.
- Cameras are permitted but must not interfere with another fan's enjoyment of practice. The images reproduced may not be used commercially. Commercial photography or video equipment is prohibited (personal lenses may not exceed four inches). Please note camera bags are also subject to the NFL Clear Bag policy.
*All items are subject to examination and may ultimately be prohibited onsite by the Browns to ensure an enjoyable experience for all personnel at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Rules are also subject to change at the team's discretion. Inebriated or uncooperative guests will not be granted admittance.
About Browns Give Back:
The Cleveland Browns focus on advancing education, youth football and equitable opportunities across Northeast Ohio and beyond. For more information, visit www.clevelandbrowns.com/brownsgiveback and follow @BrownsGiveBack.
About CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC:
CrossCountry Mortgage (CCM) is the nation's number one distributed retail mortgage lender with more than 8,000 employees operating over 700 branches and servicing loans across all 50 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico. Our company has been recognized ten times on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private businesses and has received many awards for our standout culture. We offer more than 120 mortgage, refinance and home equity solutions — ranging from conventional and jumbo mortgages to government-insured programs from FHA and programs for Veterans and rural homebuyers — and we are a direct lender and approved seller and servicer by Freddie Mac, Fannie Mae, and Ginnie Mae. Through our dedication to getting it done, we make every mortgage feel like a win. Visit ccm.com.
About Fastenal:
Organizations around the world rely on Fastenal to help them simplify and secure the supply chain for a broad range of industrial products. To understand our customers' challenges and provide services and solutions that fit their unique needs, we've built out the most extensive presence in our industry, with a vast network of local teams and embedded technology. At the heart of it all is a simple commitment: great people, close to the customer, backed by world-class logistics, technology, and resources. Additional information regarding Fastenal is available on our website at www.fastenal.com.
About Gregory Industries:
Gregory Industries is the nation's leading supplier of guardrail and highway safety solutions, as well as a top-tier manufacturer of galvanized, roll-formed steel products including strut channels and steel fence posts. With deep roots in Northeast Ohio and more than 130 years of manufacturing experience, Gregory Industries continues to shape the industry standard while supporting American infrastructure projects nationwide. Learn how America Builds with Gregory: AmericaBuildsWithGregory.com
About LECOM, The Nation's Largest Medical College:
Founded in 1992, LECOM has grown to become the largest and one of the most affordable medical schools in the United States. LECOM offers innovative, student-centered pathways to degrees in osteopathic medicine, pharmacy, dental medicine, podiatry and health services administration. To date, LECOM has graduated more than 18,000 healthcare professionals who are now serving communities across the country. Committed to excellence in education, research, and community service, LECOM continues to shape the future of healthcare by training the next generation of highly skilled and compassionate professionals.