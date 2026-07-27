Browns 2026 Training Camp: How to Watch, Listen & Follow

The Browns 2026 Training Camp, built by by Gregory Industries in association with Fastenal and RC Cola, will feature nine free open practices for fans that run from July 31 - August 12 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Check out the different ways to tune into training camp as the Browns prepare for the 2026 season.
Where to Watch the Browns on TV
Browns Training Camp Special
- When: Tue, Aug. 11 | 8-9 p.m.
- Presented by Elk + Elk
Browns Season Preview Special
- Date and time to be determined. Follow ClevelandBrowns.com for updates.
- Presented by Elk + Elk
Additional Coverage on Browns Digital Platforms
Training Camp Insider
- When: 10 Episodes | Starting Fri, July 31
- Where: YouTube.com/Browns
- Presented by Gregory Industries
How to Listen on the Radio
Cleveland Browns Daily
- When: Every Mon.-Fri. | 3-5 p.m.
- Where: 850 ESPN Cleveland, Browns Mobile App, @BrownsDaily on X
- Presented by Bally BET
PLUS: LIVE FROM TRAINING CAMP
On practice days, Cleveland Browns Daily will broadcast live from CrossCountry Mortgage Campus starting at 1:30 p.m. on YouTube.com/Browns and @BrownsDaily on X
- Dates: July 31 | Aug. 3-7 | Aug 10-12 | Aug 17-20
Cleveland Browns Weekend
- When: Every Sat. | 6-8 a.m.
- Where: 92.3 The Fan
Cleveland Browns Preview Show
- When: Every Monday during Preseason | 7-8 p.m.
- Where: 92.3 The Fan, 850 ESPN Cleveland, Browns Mobile App, Browns Radio Network presented by University Hospitals
The Todd Monken Show
- When: Every Tue. during Preseason | 7-8 p.m.
- Where: 92.3 The Fan, 850 ESPN Cleveland, Browns Mobile App, Browns Radio Network presented by University Hospitals
- Presented by Browns VIP Tailgate
Follow the Browns on Social Media
X: @Browns, @kelseyrusso
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns
TikTok: @browns
YouTube: @browns
Follow Coverage of the Browns Training Camp on the Browns App
Download the Browns mobile app, presented by LECOM, to stay updated with updates, news and information throughout training camp.