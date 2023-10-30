3 Big Takeaways: Browns defense rallies but struggles to close against Seahawks

Defense rallied but struggled to close

After two early scores in the first quarter for the Seahawks, the Browns settled in defensively and held the Seahawks to just a field goal until the final minute of the game. They had two interceptions, one from CB Martin Emerson Jr. as he jumped the route in front of WR DK Metcalf and picked off the pass, and another from DT Maurice Hurst II after he tipped a pass and recovered the ball for the interception.

"Takeaways will come," DE Myles Garrett said. "Have to keep on playing the same technique that we did the first three games. The first three, four games we were in position, we just weren't finishing at the last moment. We had our hands on a couple would-be interceptions, a couple of plays that were almost strip sacks – even a couple this game – and just got to be able to finish. Got to be able to close it out from those plays to the end of the game. We have to be closers."

Garrett also sacked Smith with 6:40 remaining in the fourth quarter and recovered the ball to give the Browns possession. The Browns forced seven consecutive stops on third down, keeping the Seahawks from being able to score.

However, after the Seahawks intercepted Walker's pass with two minutes left in the play, Geno Smith was able to complete three passes to move the Seahawks downfield and into the red zone. Then, he threw a short pass to WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba who scored the game-winning touchdown for the Seahawks.

Stefanski said that while the Seahawks made a few plays down the stretch, the Browns also did not tackle their best.