3 Big Takeaways: Browns get one last reminder of tough decisions ahead

The Browns came away winners of their third and final preseason game, taking down the Falcons, 19-10, on Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Here are three things that stood out the most from the win.

1. Browns get one last reminder of tough decisions ahead

The Browns went a perfect 3-0 in the preseason — a mark that washes away the moment they step on the field for the season opener against the defending AFC Champion Kansas City Chiefs. Still, it's how the Browns got to this point that will make the next 48 hours difficult for EVP of Football Operations and GM Andrew Berry as he makes his final decisions on the 53-man roster.

The Browns were a playoff team in 2020 that advanced to the divisional round, but no stone was left unturned in the pursuit of improving the talent and depth all across the roster. And, as a result, the Browns showed throughout the preseason they have significant talent and depth at multiple positions on both sides of the ball. A number of those players who are fighting to make the team got to make one last push under the bright lights of Sunday Night Football. Though the second half wasn't the cleanest half of football, there were still plenty of moments in which these players shined.

On offense, there was WR Davion Davis, who capped an exceptional preseason with his second touchdown catch. TE Jordan Franks caught four passes for 45 yards. OL Blake Hance continued to stretch his versatility as a center.

Defensively, it was a big night for the tackles, as Malik McDowell and Sheldon Day split a sack and Jordan Elliott recovered a fumble and registered a tackle for loss. DE Cameron Malveaux registered two sacks. LB Elijah Lee received extensive playing time for the second straight game. CB A.J. Green got the start alongside rookie CB Greg Newsome II.

The list goes on and on, and it won't be easy saying goodbye to so many players who logged months of work in the team's offseason workout program and training camp to reach this point.