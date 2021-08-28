13 questions with Demetric Felton, whose versatility continues to impress

CB.com: How different is what they're asking you to do from a route-running perspective than what you did at UCLA?

Felton: In college, I feel like my routes were very limited. I wasn't really able to show much. I think I caught a lot of people by surprise, but I already knew I was capable of it. I just didn't have the opportunity to show it.

CB.com: Has this been easier, tougher or about what you expected when it comes to digesting all of what the Browns are throwing at you?

Felton: Definitely what I expected. I knew it was going to be tough coming in. It's just something you've got to work at.

CB.com: Have you learned any new study tactics?

Felton: I try a lot of different things, whether it's notecards, Quizlet, something like that to make little ways for me to understand the playbook. Those are all the things I try to do to understand it easier.

CB.com: What's it like being in the room with Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt and D'Ernest Johnson?

Felton: It's three really good guys who have three different stories for how they got here. Being able to learn from their experiences and talk to them about it has been a huge help for me and just to see the different perspectives around the league is awesome.

CB.com: What's been the adjustment this week going into a normal "game week?"