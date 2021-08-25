Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, at 8 p.m. EST at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia.
Matchup
- The Browns are 2-0 in the preseason and are coming off a 17-13 victory Sunday over the New York Giants. The Falcons are 0-2 in the preseason and recently fell to the Dolphins, 37-17.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 12-3. The Browns won the last matchup, 28-6, in 2018.
Storylines to Watch
- Normal Week— For the first time this preseason, the Browns are treating their preseason game like they would a regular season game, as they practiced at times they will all throughout the season and went through a full week of game prep.
- The Final Push —This is the last chance to impress for a number of players on the bubble of making the 53-man roster. It's also the last chance for the players to put good film together for other teams to see if they're unable to make the Browns roster.
- What's Next? — The Browns have big decisions to make in the days after Sunday's game, as they must cut the roster down to 53 players by Tuesday afternoon.
Watch on TV
Game: Sunday, 8 p.m., NBC
Announcers: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4 p.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Nathan Zegura
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns