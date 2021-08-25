News & Notes: Malik McDowell 'in a really good place'

Malik McDowell certainly didn't look like a player who hadn't played in an organized football game in nearly five years.

The former 2017 second-round pick was a force in the second half of Sunday's preseason win over the Giants and has since drawn praise from his teammates and coach Kevin Stefanski, who said he did a "really nice job." It was McDowell's first-ever NFL game action, as an injury prevented him from making his long-awaited return to the field the previous week in Jacksonville.

McDowell, whose multiple missteps prevented him from seeing the field during the early part of his NFL career, is doing everything he can to make up for lost time and impressing those around him in the process.

"He has been great," Stefanski said. "He has been great in the meeting rooms, around the building and out on the grass. He is in a really good place, works very hard and is very serious about his craft. I see him making strides every day working with Coach Kiff (defensive line coach Chris Kiffin) and working with (assistant defensive line) Coach (Jeremy) Garrett."

McDowell played 25 snaps Sunday, the bulk of which coming in the second half. He was particularly disruptive in the fourth quarter. He finished with five tackles, a sack and two quarterback hurries in a performance that resembled the kind of chaos he created at Michigan State, where he earned second-team All-American honors in 2016.

Now, McDowell has one more chance to impress Sunday in Atlanta before the Browns reduce their roster from 80 to 53.

"To see him out there making plays, his teammates were excited for him," Stefanski said. "He continues to grind. He continues to work at this thing.