James Hudson III getting advice from Joe Thomas, aims at mastering both OT positions

Hudson didn't even begin learning the right tackle position until he arrived for rookie minicamp, where he was the only offensive lineman on the roster who could receive instruction from offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Callahan, who's coached for more than 40 years and has helped transition numerous linemen to play multiple positions, hasn't been easy on Hudson. The stern instructions, though, are because he believes Hudson can turn into a quality lineman, one who might potentially serve as an always-needed swing tackle.

"I feel confident that we want to train him as a tackle right now," Callahan said in training camp. "We talk about his assignments and what the guard is doing on each specific play so he is informed. He has exposure. He has the mental side of it."

For Hudson, the primary focus at left tackle is to avoid some of the bad habits he developed once he started playing the position. Every lineman has bad habits, though, and he believes those will go away as he continues to garner more reps.

On the right side, Hudson is all-in on continuing to work with Callahan to refine his technique. Learning a new offensive line position is similar to learning how to write with a different hand — it takes time.

The Browns plan to give Hudson plenty of it.

"I would probably say I've done better on the left," Hudson said candidly. "It's just getting used to things. I wouldn't say it's overwhelming, though, and I feel like I can handle both sides."

And if Hudson needs help on either side, he can turn to a future Hall of Famer to offer some more advice. Thomas already cautioned Hudson that his rookie season wouldn't be perfect, but Thomas knows that watching his tape and continuing to communicate with the six-time All-Pro will help him strive closer to a finished product.