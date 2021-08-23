Browns Mailbag: Which under-the-radar rookies are impressing?

Two down, one to go.

That's how oh so close we are to the start of the regular season. Just one more preseason game to knock out before the real fun starts in Kansas City.

Until then, we're taking care of business just like the Browns are. It's a four-question Monday here at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Has the offense worked on the silent snap count yet? After not needing it last year, they'll definitely need it in KC. — Bob R., Novelty

Yes, that's been on the agenda for the Browns throughout training camp. The team has pumped in crowd noise during several periods and has already experienced an environment in Jacksonville for the preseason opener louder than anything they went through last year. It's definitely an important piece of the team's planning as it prepares for a season in which it will be playing in front of packed houses more often than not.

"That is going to be new for most teams having not gone through it for an entire season," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We will devote a good portion of time to dealing with crowd noise, silent count and all of the things that go with that."

Would it be possible to put Tony Fields on the IR after the second preseason game and then have him eligible to come off the IR after game two of the regular season? I believe that player can come back after three weeks on IR. Is there a limit to those moves? — Jay N., Nova

This would not be possible under the NFL's roster rules. If a player goes on injured reserve during the preseason, they can't return for the entire season. The only way a player can go on injured reserve and return later in the year is if they first make the cutdown to 53 players.

As of 2020, there are no limits on teams returning players from the injured reserve. The players must spend at least three weeks on the list before they're permitted to return. That's down from the six weeks that were previously required.

The Browns have the ninth-toughest schedule this season. How are the schedules determined each year, and how far in advance are they created? — Frank M., Estero, Florida

This is a good question, and it has a pretty clear cut answer. The NFL's scheduling is as regimented as it gets, and there's very few differences between teams in a given division.

Let's look at the Browns' schedule as an example.

This year, the Browns are slated to play six games against their three division foes. Then, they have games against teams from the AFC West and NFC North. The remaining three games are the only ones that are unique to the Browns and are based on how they finished in the previous season. That's why the Browns will play the Texans, who similarly finished third in the AFC South, the Patriots, who finished third in the AFC East, and the Cardinals, who finished third in the NFC West. The reigning AFC North champion Steelers, by comparison, will face the first-place finishers from the AFC South (Titans), AFC East (Bills) and NFC West (Seahawks).