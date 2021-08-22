3 Big Takeaways: Demetric Felton, D'Ernest Johnson give Browns even more playmaking options

Demetric Felton, meanwhile, is very much a rookie, but the Browns haven't hesitated to put a lot on his plate.

The sixth-round pick out of UCLA was primarily used as a wide receiver through the first two weeks of training camp — a move that was made mostly out of necessity because of injuries at the position. Felton, though, showed he could handle it, making a variety of plays in practice and catching four passes for 44 yards in the Browns' preseason opener against the Jaguars. This past week, Felton went back to running back, his primary spot at college, and took a sizable amount of carries during the two joint practices with the Giants and again Sunday.

Felton registered eight carries for 25 yards and caught one pass for 12 yards. He also got some work on punt returns, taking back three for a combined 21 yards.

"He did a nice job," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "Got to go back and look at it to give you a better, more informed answer but he did a nice job. Had him out there running routes, handing him the ball, handling protection, so we will be able to look at all of it."

With Chubb and Hunt ready to roll as one of the NFL's best 1-2 punches at running back, Johnson and Felton are well aware their clearest path to the 53-man roster is through special teams. On Sunday, they showed they can handle a little bit of everything if they're ever needed in that capacity.

Johnson has done it before, and Felton is showing the potential to do the same.