KhaDarel Hodge gets back in the end zone and keeps on strumming

Hodge is in the thick of a deep competition at wide receiver. The position has two bonafide starters in Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry, who were rested Sunday for the second consecutive preseason game, but the spots behind them are wide open. Hodge is in the middle of it, alongside third-round rookie Anthony Schwartz, Donovan Peoples-Jones and Rashard Higgins, among others.

But Hodge has always had competition for every job he's earned in the NFL. He's learned to overcome the battles and win roles by making the most of every opportunity that's come his way.

"You have to put your best on tape at all times," Hodge said. "That's just what I do. There's no plays off. Every opportunity counts, because you never know when it could be your last."

Hodge became a key player in Cleveland for using that mentality to make the most of his chances in 2020, when he built his best NFL season with 11 receptions for 180 yards. A few deep catches and first-down pickups were among them.

His guitar celebration, one that's caught on among the Browns fanbase, started then, too. The idea formed in a conversation with his younger brother, who was encouraging him to find a celebration whenever he made big catches. Hodge gave it some thought before knowing exactly what to do: "I think I might rock out."

Hodge, who doesn't actually play the guitar but is "really open to learning," used it for the first time in Week 11 against the Eagles after making a big first-down catch. He's used it for big plays ever since and was thrilled to see Browns fans strumming along with him after snatching a long-awaited touchdown in the preseason victory.

"I think it caught on," he said with a smile.

Hodge believes he'll have more chances to rock on this season. To find them, he'll need to continue making the most of every opportunity that comes his way.

That's never been a problem for Hodge.