By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

The Browns took down the Giants, 17-13, on Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug 22, 2021 at 05:07 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important numbers to come from the Browns' 17-13 preseason victory over the Giants.

0 - Missed kicks by Cody Parkey and Chase McLaughlin through two preseason games.

49 - Yards of distance on McLaughlin's field goal late in Sunday's fourth quarter. Parkey made a 48-yarder last week.

101 - Yards receiving for Davion Davis through two preseason games. He's led the team in receiving for both games thus far.

163 - Rushing yards for the Browns on Sunday, an effort led by John Kelly, who had 58 on nine carries. Cleveland had just 41 rushing yards in Jacksonville.

8 - Combined touches by D'Ernest Johnson, who had four carries for 36 yards and four receptions for 23 yards.

2 - Interceptions for rookie Richard LeCounte III in the preseason. Both have come on end-of-half Hail Mary situations.

3 - Rookies in Cleveland's defensive starting lineup, as first-rounder Greg Newsome II, second-rounder Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and LeCounte all got the nod.

7 - Combined catches from TEs Connor Davis and Jordan Franks, who played almost all of Sunday's game.

7 - Combined receptions by Browns FBs Andy Janovich and Johnny Stanton IV through two preseason games. The position accounted for just two in all of 2020.

2 - Rushes of 10 yards or more allowed by the Browns defense in two preseason games.

Advertising