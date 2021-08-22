By the Numbers: Davion Davis just keeps making plays

We're breaking down the most important numbers to come from the Browns' 17-13 preseason victory over the Giants.
0 - Missed kicks by Cody Parkey and Chase McLaughlin through two preseason games.
49 - Yards of distance on McLaughlin's field goal late in Sunday's fourth quarter. Parkey made a 48-yarder last week.
101 - Yards receiving for Davion Davis through two preseason games. He's led the team in receiving for both games thus far.
163 - Rushing yards for the Browns on Sunday, an effort led by John Kelly, who had 58 on nine carries. Cleveland had just 41 rushing yards in Jacksonville.
8 - Combined touches by D'Ernest Johnson, who had four carries for 36 yards and four receptions for 23 yards.
2 - Interceptions for rookie Richard LeCounte III in the preseason. Both have come on end-of-half Hail Mary situations.
3 - Rookies in Cleveland's defensive starting lineup, as first-rounder Greg Newsome II, second-rounder Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and LeCounte all got the nod.
7 - Combined catches from TEs Connor Davis and Jordan Franks, who played almost all of Sunday's game.
7 - Combined receptions by Browns FBs Andy Janovich and Johnny Stanton IV through two preseason games. The position accounted for just two in all of 2020.
2 - Rushes of 10 yards or more allowed by the Browns defense in two preseason games.
