Browns list 11 players not expected to play vs. Giants due to injuries

The Browns on Sunday listed the following players as unexpected to play against the Giants because of injuries.
WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)
S Grant Delpit (hamstring)
S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)
CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)
LB Tony Fields II (foot)
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)
C Nick Harris (knee)
G Michael Dunn (back)
WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (neck)
On Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the majority of projected starters, including QB Baker Mayfield, were also not expected to play.
Check out photos from the second day of joint practices with the Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus