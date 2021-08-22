Inactives

Browns list 11 players not expected to play vs. Giants due to injuries

Cleveland takes on the New York Giants at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium

Aug 22, 2021 at 11:30 AM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns on Sunday listed the following players as unexpected to play against the Giants because of injuries.

WR Anthony Schwartz (hamstring)
S Grant Delpit (hamstring)
S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle)
CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring)
LB Tony Fields II (foot)
LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring)
LB Jacob Phillips (biceps)
C Nick Harris (knee)
G Michael Dunn (back)
WR Alexander Hollins (hamstring)
WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (neck)

Related Links

On Friday, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the majority of projected starters, including QB Baker Mayfield, were also not expected to play.

Photos: Joint Practice with the Giants - Day 2

Check out photos from the second day of joint practices with the Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
1 / 56

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
2 / 56

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
3 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
4 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
5 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
6 / 56

Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
7 / 56

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
8 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
9 / 56

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
10 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
11 / 56

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
12 / 56

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
13 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
14 / 56

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
15 / 56

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
16 / 56

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
17 / 56

Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
18 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
19 / 56

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
20 / 56

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
21 / 56

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
22 / 56

Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
23 / 56

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
24 / 56

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
25 / 56

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
26 / 56

Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
27 / 56

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
28 / 56

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
29 / 56

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
30 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
31 / 56

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
32 / 56

General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
33 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
34 / 56

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
35 / 56

Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
36 / 56

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
37 / 56

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
38 / 56

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
39 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
40 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
41 / 56

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
42 / 56

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
43 / 56

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The team during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
44 / 56

The team during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
45 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
46 / 56

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
47 / 56

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
48 / 56

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
49 / 56

The team during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Saquon Barkley during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
50 / 56

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Saquon Barkley during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
51 / 56

A player during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
52 / 56

A helmet during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
nWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
53 / 56

nWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A JUGS machine during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
54 / 56

A JUGS machine during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
55 / 56

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
56 / 56

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Browns list 10 players not expected to play vs. Jaguars due to injury

Most Browns starters will also be rested for the game, although all healthy rookies, including CB Greg Newsome II and LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, are expected to play
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Chiefs

Cleveland enters Sunday's AFC Divisional Round matchup with a relatively healthy roster
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in the Wild Card showdown at Heinz Field
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Steelers

Cleveland takes on Pittsburgh in its regular season finale
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Jets

Cleveland will be short-handed at a number of positions Sunday
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Giants

Cleveland takes on the Giants on Sunday Night Football
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Ravens

Cleveland takes on Baltimore at 8:15 p.m.
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Titans

Cleveland takes on Tennessee at 1 p.m. on CBS
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Jaguars

Cleveland will be shorthanded in the secondary Sunday
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Eagles

Cleveland takes on Philadelphia at 1 p.m. at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

Browns announce inactives, expected lineup changes vs. Texans

Cleveland is near full strength for Sunday's game
Advertising