The Winning Mix: 3 keys to success vs. Giants

1. Raw Power Rushing Attack

The Browns did just about everything right in the preseason opener, but they did not run the ball nearly as effectively as they would have liked. The Browns ran for just 29 yards on 22 carries against Jacksonville and that 1.3 yards per attempt average is well below the usual standard of the team. Look for the ground game to be a point of emphasis against the Giants and I expect the Browns to tap into their wide zone and raw power rushing attacks with significantly better success on Sunday.