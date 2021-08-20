Injury Report

Injury Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to undergo surgery; majority of starters to sit Sunday

Second-year linebacker suffered an injury early in Thursday’s joint practice

Aug 20, 2021 at 06:17 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Browns LB Jacob Phillips will undergo surgery on a torn biceps, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said after Friday's practice.

Phillips, a second-year linebacker out of LSU, suffered the injury early in Thursday's joint practice with the Giants. He'd been serving as the MIKE linebacker with the Browns' second defense and entered the season with high expectations after finishing his rookie year with a flourish

There's no timetable for Phillips' return.

"I saw it happen on the tape," Stefanski said. "He just reached out and was trying to defend a guy running a route. Very unfortunate. I feel for Jacob, but he will bounce back. He will attack that rehab."

Phillips' injury is the latest in a Browns linebacker room that has been hit hard over the past week.

Mack Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in last week's preseason game against the Jaguars and was a limited participant in practice for most of the week. Sione Takitaki suffered a hamstring injury Thursday and did not practice Friday. Fifth-round rookie Tony Fields II has yet to practice because of a foot injury he suffered in the days before the full team reported for camp. The Browns added two players to the group Friday, signing Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey Jr., to add some much-needed depth heading into Sunday's game against the Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.

Along with Phillips, the following Browns missed Friday's practice because of injuries: WR Ja'Marcus Bradley (neck), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), G Michael Dunn (back), Fields (foot), CB A.J. Green (neck), Takitaki (hamstring), S Sheldrick Redwine (ankle), CB M.J. Stewart Jr. (hamstring) and CB Denzel Ward (soreness). CB Greedy Williams (migraine), DE Porter Gustin (knee) and C Nick Harris (knee) left early because of injuries.

Stefanski said the Browns will follow a playing time plan similar to what they enacted last week for the preseason opener in Jacksonville. That means the majority of projected starters, including QB Baker Mayfield, will not see the field.

"We will have a very similar plan that we had this last ballgame in terms of the guys that we rested," Stefanski said. "I am going to work through that with the coaches coming off the field just to see what our depth chart looks like and that type of thing and the rotations."

