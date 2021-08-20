Injury Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to undergo surgery; majority of starters to sit Sunday

"I saw it happen on the tape," Stefanski said. "He just reached out and was trying to defend a guy running a route. Very unfortunate. I feel for Jacob, but he will bounce back. He will attack that rehab."

Mack Wilson suffered a shoulder injury in last week's preseason game against the Jaguars and was a limited participant in practice for most of the week. Sione Takitaki suffered a hamstring injury Thursday and did not practice Friday. Fifth-round rookie Tony Fields II has yet to practice because of a foot injury he suffered in the days before the full team reported for camp. The Browns added two players to the group Friday, signing Montrel Meander and Willie Harvey Jr., to add some much-needed depth heading into Sunday's game against the Giants at FirstEnergy Stadium.