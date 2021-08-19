Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the defense - Day 1

For those eager to see an early glimpse at how the new-look Browns defense will fare against starters from other NFL teams, Thursday's joint practice against the Giants provided plenty.

Not every starter was on the field, but several of the new acquisitions that have made the defense the talk of the offseason were given reps against players not wearing orange helmets. That's what makes joint practices exciting and intense, and both of those traits were prevalent on the first of two joint practice days.

For a look at how Cleveland's offense fared, check out Andrew Gribble's observations. Here's what we saw Thursday when the Browns practiced against the Giants offense.

- First, it's important to note who was practicing and who wasn't: DEs Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Ss Ronnie Harrison Jr.Grant Delpit and Sheldrick Redwine, CBs, AJ Green and MJ Stewart Jr. and LB Tony Fields II did not practice.

- The play of the day for the defense was the final play of practice when CB Greg Newsome II, who received first team reps during team drills, intercepted Jones during the 2-minute drill to conclude practice. Nearly every player on the Browns sidelines followed Newsome down to the end zone for celebrations. The Giants, meanwhile, completed a round of wind sprints once the field was clear.

Newsome's interception, the first he's made in any team drills in camp, highlights the steady progress he's made so far. He performed well in all of his Giants assignments Thursday and nearly made another interception earlier in practice, but the ball slipped through his hands as he dove to make the play.

Newsome likely will receive more work Sunday in the second preseason game, but he already appears ready for whatever workload the Browns plan to give him during the regular season.

"He's doing a nice job," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I think he's the type of kid that you don't see him make the same mistake twice. He'll make a mistake — he's a rookie, and that's par for the course — but he'll correct it, and he wants to do it exactly how it's coached. I see a very conscientious player."

- Newsome wasn't the only rookie to perform well. LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah received his first dose of first-team reps in training camp and again appeared to be one of the fastest defensive players. Although a few short passes were completed with him in the vicinity, he remained tight on the opponent's hip and appeared ready to keep the play to a short gain if tackling was allowed (it wasn't).