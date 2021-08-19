Cleveland Browns vs. New York Giants: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Giants on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 1 p.m. EST at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio.
Matchup
- The Browns are coming off a 23-13 victory Saturday at Jacksonville. The Giants fell to the Jets, 12-7, in their preseason opener.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 27-21-2. The Browns won the last matchup, 20-6, in 2020. The teams last met in the preseason in 2018.
Storylines to Watch
- Long Weekend— Before taking the field Sunday, the Browns and Giants will have gone through two days of joint practices with each other at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
- Welcome Back — Two key players on the Giants defense are former Browns draft picks. S Jabrill Peppers, a 2017 first-round pick by the Browns, was sent to New York in the trade that landed Odell Beckham Jr. DT Danny Shelton, a 2015 first-round pick, signed with the Giants earlier this year.
- Next Up — Cleveland's rookies, a group led by Greg Newsome II and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, will look to build off an impressive debut last week in Jacksonville.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Sunday, noon, News 5
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., News 5 (Cleveland area), NFL Network (Outside Cleveland area)
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, Joe Thomas, Nathan Zegura (sidelines)
Watch on Mobile
This season, fans will be able to watch games for FREE online with Yahoo! Sports through ClevelandBrowns.com on mobile web and the Browns app as long as the user is within the local broadcast radius. Links to watch will be available at the start of the game on the home page of both platforms. Click here to view all of the different ways and packages to watch Browns and other NFL games each week.
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Doug Dieken, Ken Carman (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @Andrew_Gribble, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns