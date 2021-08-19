Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 1

— Let's set the scene for Higgins' walk down the red carpet. The Browns had just 6 seconds remaining in a 2-minute drill period, and the Giants dropped nearly everyone into the end zone. Though the Giants rushed just three players, Baker Mayfield was flushed to his right and forced to heave a prayer. The ball floated into the middle of the end zone into a crowd of Browns and Giants, and Higgins was able to time his jump the best to snag the ball and cradle it to his body as he fell to the ground.