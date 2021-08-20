Jedrick Wills Jr. expects to be 'a lot better' in second year at LT

Bill Callahan, the Browns' offensive line coach, has certainly noticed. He's a 40-year coaching veteran who has helped transition several players from one offensive line position to another, and he's been hands-on with Wills as soon as the two arrived for in-person practices for the first time in 2020 training camp.

Callahan is a strict, honest coach who can always identify room for improvement in his players. That's why the Browns embrace him just as much as any other coach, and Callahan's honesty showed up in a good way when he was asked about Wills on Aug. 11.

"Jedrick's made a lot of improvement in his game," he said. "I don't think it's close relative to where he was a year ago. He's taken advantage of the learning processes he went through a year ago, and he's trying to accelerate his growth in a lot of different areas."

One way that growth has been accelerated in training camp is from Myles Garrett, his camp competition. Garrett, a 2020 Pro Bowler and All-Pro selection, has won a decent chunk of battles against Wills, but the wide array of moves and elite bend ability of Garrett will certainly be beneficial in preparing Wills for his competition in the regular season.

Wills called Garrett the best pass rusher he's seen so far in the NFL.

"It's a whole new game going against Myles," he said. "You gain a lot (from him). You never see anyone else like him throughout the league. You just see so many different combinations of moves. Some guys, you can stop them on the very first move, and Myles is giving you three or four."

A leap from Wills would be massive for the Browns' offensive line, which retained all five of its starters from last season when it finished the year as one of the top O-Line units in the league.

Wills is confident a bigger year is ahead. The hard work of learning how to be left-handed is over, and now Wills no longer has to focus on being the best tackles in Cleveland.

He wants to be one of the best left tackles in the league.