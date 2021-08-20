#BrownsCamp Daily

Presented by

#BrownsCamp Daily: Top plays from Higgins, Newsome close first joint practice vs. Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 1 of joint practices with the Giants

Aug 20, 2021 at 07:50 AM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Rashard Higgins ended it for the offense. Greg Newsome II ended it for, well, everyone.

The final minutes of the Browns' first joint practice against the Giants on Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus couldn't have sequenced more perfectly for Cleveland. First, the offense moved down the field for its turn in the 2-minute drill and completed a touchdown on the final play from about 20 yards out — a desperation, mini-Hail Mary pass — that somehow was corralled by Higgins, who was surrounded by three Giants defenders all reaching for the ball. And If you didn't think he would miss a chance to do his red carpet celebration, think again.

Next the defense took their turn at stopping the Giants offense.

The drive only lasted a few plays. Newsome, the first-round rookie CB, stepped in front of a Daniel Jones pass for an interception, which sent the Browns sideline into a frenzy as players followed Newsome down to the end zone in celebration. Practice was over for the Browns. The Giants, meanwhile, lined up in the other end zone for a round of wind sprints.

The two plays were a satisfying way to end a solid Day 1 of joint practice.

"I thought it was really good competition on both sides," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I was on the far field there with our offense versus their defense, but I was trying to peek over between plays. I thought it was really competitive work. To be able to finish in a two-minute drive I think is a big deal because in these games you can't predict if you are going to get a two-minute drive. It was good, solid work."

Both play highlights can be found below. Day 2 starts Friday at 2:25 p.m.

Here's what you might have missed from Day 1.

Photos: Joint Practice with the Giants - Day 1

Check out photos from the first day of joint practices with the Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4), Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
1 / 82

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4), Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
2 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
3 / 82

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
4 / 82

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
5 / 82

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
6 / 82

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
7 / 82

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Bill Vinovich during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
8 / 82

Bill Vinovich during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
9 / 82

Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
10 / 82

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
11 / 82

Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
12 / 82

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
13 / 82

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
14 / 82

Cornerback Robert Jackson (34) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
15 / 82

Defensive Backs Coach Jeff Howard during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
16 / 82

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
17 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
18 / 82

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
19 / 82

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
20 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
21 / 82

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
22 / 82

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
23 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
24 / 82

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
25 / 82

Fullback Andy Janovich (31) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
26 / 82

Center JC Tretter (64) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
27 / 82

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
28 / 82

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
29 / 82

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
30 / 82

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
31 / 82

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
32 / 82

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Connor Davis (86) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
33 / 82

Tight end Connor Davis (86) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
34 / 82

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
35 / 82

Center JC Tretter (64) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
36 / 82

Tight end David Njoku (85) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
37 / 82

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
38 / 82

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
39 / 82

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) and Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
40 / 82

Cornerback Brian Allen (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
41 / 82

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
42 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
43 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
44 / 82

Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
45 / 82

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) and Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
46 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
47 / 82

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Jordan Franks (87) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
48 / 82

Tight end Jordan Franks (87) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
49 / 82

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
50 / 82

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
51 / 82

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
52 / 82

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
53 / 82

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
54 / 82

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
55 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
56 / 82

Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
57 / 82

Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
JoJo Ward during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
58 / 82

JoJo Ward during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
59 / 82

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
60 / 82

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
61 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
62 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (18) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
63 / 82

Wide receiver Johnnie Dixon (18) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
64 / 82

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
65 / 82

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
66 / 82

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
67 / 82

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
68 / 82

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
69 / 82

Defensive tackle Tommy Togiai (93) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
70 / 82

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25), Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
71 / 82

Running back Demetric Felton (25), Assistant Defensive Backs Coach Brandon Lynch and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
72 / 82

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center Nick Harris (53) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
73 / 82

Center Nick Harris (53) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebackers Elijah Lee (52), Anthony Walker (4), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28), Mack Wilson (51), Sione Takitaki (44) and Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
74 / 82

Linebackers Elijah Lee (52), Anthony Walker (4), Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28), Mack Wilson (51), Sione Takitaki (44) and Jacob Phillips (50) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
75 / 82

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
76 / 82

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
77 / 82

Safety John Johnson III (43) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
78 / 82

Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and his brother Rodarius Williams during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
79 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and his brother Rodarius Williams during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
80 / 82

Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and his brother Rodarius Williams during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
81 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and his brother Rodarius Williams during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and his brother Rodarius Williams during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.
82 / 82

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) and his brother Rodarius Williams during the first day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 19, 2021.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Headlines

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the defense - Day 1

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 1

Anthony Schwartz learning to hone world-class speed for peak performance on gamedays

Browns sign WR JoJo Ward

Social Watch

Watch This

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns salute fan turnout from training camp, welcome Giants for joint practices

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 15 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Key players return from injuries on Day 14

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 14 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns head to Jacksonville for first preseason game

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 13 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: DBs coach analyzes competition in CB room

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: New veteran leaders help Browns defense mesh

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield believes Browns offense 'has gotten better' 

Here's what else you might have missed from the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: OL coach Bill Callahan continues to be 'huge resource' for Browns

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 9 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski praises CB Greedy Williams for persevering through injury recovery

Here's what else you might have missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Donovan Peoples-Jones shines again on Day 7

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense thrives under intensity of first padded practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Nick Chubb cements future in Cleveland

Get caught up on all you missed from Monday's practice
Advertising