BrownsCamp Daily: Top plays from Higgins, Newsome close first joint practice vs. Giants

Rashard Higgins ended it for the offense. Greg Newsome II ended it for, well, everyone.

The final minutes of the Browns' first joint practice against the Giants on Thursday at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus couldn't have sequenced more perfectly for Cleveland. First, the offense moved down the field for its turn in the 2-minute drill and completed a touchdown on the final play from about 20 yards out — a desperation, mini-Hail Mary pass — that somehow was corralled by Higgins, who was surrounded by three Giants defenders all reaching for the ball. And If you didn't think he would miss a chance to do his red carpet celebration, think again.

Next the defense took their turn at stopping the Giants offense.

The drive only lasted a few plays. Newsome, the first-round rookie CB, stepped in front of a Daniel Jones pass for an interception, which sent the Browns sideline into a frenzy as players followed Newsome down to the end zone in celebration. Practice was over for the Browns. The Giants, meanwhile, lined up in the other end zone for a round of wind sprints.

The two plays were a satisfying way to end a solid Day 1 of joint practice.

"I thought it was really good competition on both sides," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I was on the far field there with our offense versus their defense, but I was trying to peek over between plays. I thought it was really competitive work. To be able to finish in a two-minute drive I think is a big deal because in these games you can't predict if you are going to get a two-minute drive. It was good, solid work."

Both play highlights can be found below. Day 2 starts Friday at 2:25 p.m.