Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 2

— One day after the Browns offense ended practice with a Hail Mary TD catch by Rashard Higgins, things did not come as easily, particularly in the 11-on-11 periods. After scoring in the 2-minute drill Thursday, the Browns weren't able to get much going in the same period Friday. The Browns did connect on a handful of nice passes throughout the day, including another long catch by Higgins on a throw from Case Keenum during an early team period, but the Giants defense played with a lot of fire and made things difficult on the Browns.