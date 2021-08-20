Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 2

Day 2 of joint practices with the Giants brought a little more chipiness, a little more heat and a little less firepower from the offense.
Still, it was a heck of a productive day for both sides. Both teams got better over the past two days.
"Thank you to the Giants and to (NY Giants Head) Coach (Joe) Judge for coming out here and getting two really good days of work in. We will take a break and then we will play those guys on Sunday," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I thought it was really, really good work in both days situationally. Pleased with that."
Here's what else happened on a sultry Friday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
Check out photos from the second day of joint practices with the Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus
— One day after the Browns offense ended practice with a Hail Mary TD catch by Rashard Higgins, things did not come as easily, particularly in the 11-on-11 periods. After scoring in the 2-minute drill Thursday, the Browns weren't able to get much going in the same period Friday. The Browns did connect on a handful of nice passes throughout the day, including another long catch by Higgins on a throw from Case Keenum during an early team period, but the Giants defense played with a lot of fire and made things difficult on the Browns.
— The best period for the Browns' offense came when the WRs faced off against the Giants' DBs in one-on-ones near the goal line. All Baker Mayfield did was throw touchdown passes, as his receivers created plenty of separation on their routes and he delivered the ball where it needed to be. The connection between Mayfield and Landry was very nice on this day.
— And that connection continued in an 11-on-11 goal line period. On the very first play, Mayfield fired a pass down the middle to Landry for a touchdown. The Pro Bowl veteran was able to catch it in stride and flip the ball through the uprights as he coasted out of the end zone.
— The Browns scored once more in the 11-on-11 red zone period, as Kareem Hunt plowed his way into the end zone on a powerful run. For good measure, the Browns picked up a two-point conversion on a JoJo Natson inside handoff.
— C Nick Harris, who was working with the first-team offense while veteran JC Tretter got a rest day, suffered an injury early in practice and didn't return. Without Harris, the Browns deployed Blake Hance as their center with the first team.
— The second offense had a couple of tough moments during the early team period. The ball hit the ground on a botched handoff exchange and then, a few plays later, landed in the arms of a Giants defensive back when Keenum tried to connect with Demetric Felton on a deep ball.
— Felton, by the way, spent another practice at running back after largely serving as a wide receiver in the previous few weeks.
— The kickers got in on the action with a live field goal period, and both of Cleveland's performed well. Cody Parkey made all five of his attempts while Chase McLaughlin missed just one, a 50-yarder.