Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 2

The intensity ramped up on a competitive day at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Aug 20, 2021 at 06:31 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Day 2 of joint practices with the Giants brought a little more chipiness, a little more heat and a little less firepower from the offense.

Still, it was a heck of a productive day for both sides. Both teams got better over the past two days.

"Thank you to the Giants and to (NY Giants Head) Coach (Joe) Judge for coming out here and getting two really good days of work in. We will take a break and then we will play those guys on Sunday," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I thought it was really, really good work in both days situationally. Pleased with that."

Here's what else happened on a sultry Friday at the CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Photos: Joint Practice with the Giants - Day 2

Check out photos from the second day of joint practices with the Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus

Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Line Coach Chris Kiffin during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski and Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Coach Stump Mitchell and Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Anthony Walker (4) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Curtis Weaver (59) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (28) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Troy Hill (23) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Richard LeCounte III (39) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Demetric Felton (25) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
General Manager Andrew Berry and Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harrison Bryant (88) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Chris Hubbard (74) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety John Johnson III (43) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Greg Newsome II (20) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
The team during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
The team during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Saquon Barkley during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A player during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
A helmet during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
nWide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) and Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
A JUGS machine during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running back Nick Chubb (24) during the second day of joint practices with the New York Giants on August 20, 2021.
Austin Janning/Cleveland Browns
— One day after the Browns offense ended practice with a Hail Mary TD catch by Rashard Higgins, things did not come as easily, particularly in the 11-on-11 periods. After scoring in the 2-minute drill Thursday, the Browns weren't able to get much going in the same period Friday. The Browns did connect on a handful of nice passes throughout the day, including another long catch by Higgins on a throw from Case Keenum during an early team period, but the Giants defense played with a lot of fire and made things difficult on the Browns.

— The best period for the Browns' offense came when the WRs faced off against the Giants' DBs in one-on-ones near the goal line. All Baker Mayfield did was throw touchdown passes, as his receivers created plenty of separation on their routes and he delivered the ball where it needed to be. The connection between Mayfield and Landry was very nice on this day.

— And that connection continued in an 11-on-11 goal line period. On the very first play, Mayfield fired a pass down the middle to Landry for a touchdown. The Pro Bowl veteran was able to catch it in stride and flip the ball through the uprights as he coasted out of the end zone.

— The Browns scored once more in the 11-on-11 red zone period, as Kareem Hunt plowed his way into the end zone on a powerful run. For good measure, the Browns picked up a two-point conversion on a JoJo Natson inside handoff.

— C Nick Harris, who was working with the first-team offense while veteran JC Tretter got a rest day, suffered an injury early in practice and didn't return. Without Harris, the Browns deployed Blake Hance as their center with the first team.

— The second offense had a couple of tough moments during the early team period. The ball hit the ground on a botched handoff exchange and then, a few plays later, landed in the arms of a Giants defensive back when Keenum tried to connect with Demetric Felton on a deep ball.

— Felton, by the way, spent another practice at running back after largely serving as a wide receiver in the previous few weeks.

— The kickers got in on the action with a live field goal period, and both of Cleveland's performed well. Cody Parkey made all five of his attempts while Chase McLaughlin missed just one, a 50-yarder.

news

Injury Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to undergo surgery; majority of starters to sit Sunday

Second-year linebacker suffered an injury early in Thursday's joint practice
news

David Njoku focused on 'winning every day'

Njoku was one of the top players during Day 1 of joint practices with the Giants and believes he's in a positive mindset to thrive in 2021
news

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the defense - Day 2

The Browns finished joint practices against the Giants on Friday and look ahead to their preseason game at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday
news

