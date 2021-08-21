BrownsCamp Daily: Browns eagerly await first game back at FirstEnergy Stadium after closing joint practices with Giants

Just like that, training camp is complete.

The Browns put a wrap on training camp Friday once the final horn sounded on Day 2 of joint practices with the New York Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Practice intensity felt higher than it'd been at any previous point of camp, which is just what the Browns were hoping for when they invited the Giants to Berea.

"Thank you to the Giants and to (NY Giants Head) Coach (Joe) Judge for coming out here and getting two really good days of work in," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I thought it was really, really good work in both days situationally."

Now, the Browns are onto Sunday, when they return to FirstEnergy Stadium and will play in front of the biggest crowd they've experienced at home since 2019. It might not be a regular season game, but it certainly predicts to feel like one.

"I expect it to be lively," rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said to ClevelandBrowns.com. "I expect it to be really loud, even though it's a preseason game. We have some of the best fans out here, as you may know. You can just see the energy through messages. You can see the energy through commentators and things like that. I expect it to be live and I expect it to be a good atmosphere