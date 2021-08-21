#BrownsCamp Daily

Presented by

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns eagerly await first game back at FirstEnergy Stadium after closing joint practices with Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 2 of joint practices with the Giants

Aug 21, 2021 at 12:48 PM
Employee Headshots on June 24, 2021
Anthony Poisal

Staff Writer

Just like that, training camp is complete.

The Browns put a wrap on training camp Friday once the final horn sounded on Day 2 of joint practices with the New York Giants at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus. Practice intensity felt higher than it'd been at any previous point of camp, which is just what the Browns were hoping for when they invited the Giants to Berea.

"Thank you to the Giants and to (NY Giants Head) Coach (Joe) Judge for coming out here and getting two really good days of work in," head coach Kevin Stefanski said. "I thought it was really, really good work in both days situationally."

Now, the Browns are onto Sunday, when they return to FirstEnergy Stadium and will play in front of the biggest crowd they've experienced at home since 2019. It might not be a regular season game, but it certainly predicts to feel like one.

"I expect it to be lively," rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah said to ClevelandBrowns.com. "I expect it to be really loud, even though it's a preseason game. We have some of the best fans out here, as you may know. You can just see the energy through messages. You can see the energy through commentators and things like that. I expect it to be live and I expect it to be a good atmosphere

Here's what you might have missed from Day 2 of joint practices.

Headlines

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the offense - Day 2

Injury Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to undergo surgery; majority of starters to sit Sunday

David Njoku focused on 'winning every day'

Browns-Giants joint practice: Observations from the defense - Day 2

Browns excited to welcome back fans to a full, enhanced FirstEnergy Stadium

Browns sign LBs Montrel Meander, Willie Harvey Jr.

Browns introduce Express Access at FirstEnergy Stadium

Jedrick Wills Jr. expects to be 'a lot better' in second year at LT

53 more dogs adopted at Sugardale Puppy Pound at 2021 Browns Training Camp

Social Watch

Watch This

Press Conferences

Related Content

news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Top plays from Higgins, Newsome close first joint practice vs. Giants

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 1 of joint practices with the Giants
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns salute fan turnout from training camp, welcome Giants for joint practices

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 15 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Key players return from injuries on Day 14

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 14 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Browns head to Jacksonville for first preseason game

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 13 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: DBs coach analyzes competition in CB room

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: New veteran leaders help Browns defense mesh

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 11 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Mayfield believes Browns offense 'has gotten better' 

Here's what else you might have missed from the Orange & Brown Practice at FirstEnergy Stadium
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: OL coach Bill Callahan continues to be 'huge resource' for Browns

Here's what else you might have missed from Day 9 of Training Camp
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Stefanski praises CB Greedy Williams for persevering through injury recovery

Here's what else you might have missed from Friday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Donovan Peoples-Jones shines again on Day 7

Get caught up on all you missed from Wednesday's practice
news

#BrownsCamp Daily: Defense thrives under intensity of first padded practice

Get caught up on all you missed from Tuesday's practice
Advertising