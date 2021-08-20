Browns introduce Express Access at FirstEnergy Stadium

Searching for ways to enhance the gameday experience for the best fans in sports, the Browns partnered with Wicket ahead of the 2020 season and tested out the technology's ability to correctly identify ticket holders and get them into the stadium in a streamlined fashion. A small group of Browns Season Ticket Members participated in the program and quickly found the experience to be smooth and efficient, as they were able to keep their phones in their pockets and enter the stadium faster than those using traditional methods.