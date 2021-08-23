Snap Counts: Browns rookies once again active early and often

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 17-13 victory over the Giants.
— The Browns were a bit short-handed at linebacker, safety, tight end and guard because of injuries, and that was clearly reflected in the playing time allotments for a handful of players.
— Colby Gossett and Drew Forbes led all players on both sides of the field with 65 snaps apiece. The Browns were without Nick Harris (knee) and Michael Dunn (back), and Blake Hance, who has typically worked at guard, started the game at center. Gossett and Forbes, both of whom opted out of the 2020 season, never came off the field.
— Fourth-round rookie James Hudson III was on a similar playing schedule as last week in his NFL debut. He played the entire first half at left tackle and shifted to the right side in the second half. He played 58 snaps.
— Connor Davis (48) and Jordan Franks (42) did the heavy lifting at tight end. The Browns' top three players at the position — Austin Hooper, Harrison Bryant and David Njoku — did not play.
— WR JoJo Natson (42) got the most offensive snaps of any of the WRs and RBs.
— Sixth-round rookie Demetric Felton played 16 snaps at RB after primarily lining up as a WR in Jacksonville.
— LB Elijah Lee played 56 snaps, the most of anyone on defense. Fifth-round rookie S Richard LeCounte III played 53 in a game in which he collected his second interception of the preseason.
— After his breakout performance against the Jaguars, second-round rookie Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah played just 15 snaps. First-rounder Greg Newsome II played 26 snaps.
— Fourth-round pick Tommy Togiai (28) received the second-most snaps of any of the defensive tackles. Jordan Elliott, a third-rounder last year, led the group with 36.
— Greedy Williams played 10 snaps before exiting with a groin injury.
