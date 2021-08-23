Snap Counts: Browns rookies once again active early and often

We're breaking down who played how much in Sunday's 17-13 victory over the Giants.

— The Browns were a bit short-handed at linebacker, safety, tight end and guard because of injuries, and that was clearly reflected in the playing time allotments for a handful of players.

— Colby Gossett and Drew Forbes led all players on both sides of the field with 65 snaps apiece. The Browns were without Nick Harris (knee) and Michael Dunn (back), and Blake Hance, who has typically worked at guard, started the game at center. Gossett and Forbes, both of whom opted out of the 2020 season, never came off the field.

— Fourth-round rookie James Hudson III was on a similar playing schedule as last week in his NFL debut. He played the entire first half at left tackle and shifted to the right side in the second half. He played 58 snaps.