News & Notes: Stefanski says Grant Delpit, Anthony Schwartz 'progressing well'

Kevin Stefanski said Monday he is "hopeful" S Grant Delpit and WR Anthony Schwartz, two players who battled hamstring injuries in the final week of training camp last week, will return to practice this week.

"We'll see on both those guys," Stefanski said. "I think they're both progressing well. They're working hard in the rehab, so I'm hopeful to see one or both of those guys (in practice)."

Delpit, a 2020 second-round pick who missed all of his rookie season with an Achilles injury, was only able to participate in a limited amount of practices before suffering his hamstring injury, but the Browns have been eager to get Delpit back and acclimate him to what they believe will be a significant role in their secondary in 2021.

Schwartz, a 2021 third-round pick, has also battled injuries since rookie minicamp. The Auburn product practiced last week but was out for Sunday's game, and the Browns are hopeful he'll be able to make a full return to practice and showcase his elite speed, a trait that could be handy for Cleveland's offense for years to come.

Returns from Delpit or Schwartz would be much welcomed by the Browns, who also announced Monday that kicker Cody Parkey, as well as LB Montrel Meander (Achilles) and TE Connor Davis (shoulder), would be placed on Injured Reserve after suffering injuries in Sunday's second preseason game.

Parkey, in his second stint with the Browns, was elevated to the active roster for Week 2 of the 2020 season and served as the Browns' kicker for the remainder of the year. He connected on 19-of-22 field goals with 10 coming from 40 or more yards and many of them coming in the adverse conditions of FirstEnergy Stadium. He was 43-of-47 on extra points and made all of his kicks in the Browns' two playoff games.