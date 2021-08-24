News & Notes: John Johnson III confident new-look defense will be ready for Week 1

John Johnson III has been in the league long enough to know there's no avoiding injuries, even in the preseason.

And in the Browns' case — even when you're trying to get a new-look defense ready for a regular season opener against the defending AFC Champions.

Still, Johnson isn't concerned. The defense, as he sees it, was always going to be a group that got better and better, closer and closer, as the season progressed.

After playing on the NFL's best defense in 2020, he would know better than most.

"I would not say frustrating. That is the name of the game in the league. Injuries are going to happen every year – big-name guys and special teams guys. It happens," Johnson said after Tuesday's practice. "You just have to trust that the backups are ready to go, go out there and compete every day and push each other to be better.

"Whoever is out there on gameday will be ready."

That's how the Browns have operated for most of training camp, as a number of projected starters have dealt with injuries that have kept them off the field for various stretches of time. Others have received periodic rest, which has thrust a number of projected second- and third-team players into first-team roles on the practice fields and in the Browns' first two preseason games.

Most, if not all, of the players have been available for walkthroughs, though, and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said that's been beneficial to the unit's jelling.

"Ultimately, would love to get the entire group out there – offense, defense and special teams – and have the full complement of guys, but injuries are a part of it, and we just deal with it accordingly," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "The guys are working hard, I will tell you that.

"Guys will get healthy as we go here and get more guys in here. I just think it is a natural evolution of it as guys come off of the rehab list."

Johnson foresees a natural evolution as the season progresses, too. From his experience, no matter the circumstances, you can be good in Week 1 and great by the end of the year.

"I think we can do all we can to be ready for Week 1, but I also do think it constantly gets better as the season goes," Johnson said. "We learn more about each other, install new schemes depending on the team you're playing.