The 3 stats that matter most to Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods

2. Turnovers

The Browns were hot-cold in this department in 2021. But when they were hot, boy, were they hot.

Cleveland was among the NFL's leaders in turnovers through the first half of the 2020 season, hit a dry spell during the second half and went bananas in its Wild Card playoff win over the Steelers. Ultimately, the Browns finished tied for 18th in the NFL with 21 turnovers forced. They were +5 on the season when you factor in the 16 turnovers committed by the offense, putting them at No. 9 in the league. Of the teams ranked in the top 12 in turnover margin, only one (Miami) didn't make the playoffs.

Turnovers were arguably the most vital piece to the Browns' overall success in 2020. The Browns were undefeated anytime they won or tied the turnover battle in a game. They won just once (at Jacksonville) when they were on the wrong side of it.

Turnovers, at times, can be a byproduct of some good luck — a fortunate bounce here, an unexpected carom there — but Browns coach Kevin Stefanski made it clear it's a major area of emphasis for both the offense and the defense on the practice field.

"You achieve what you emphasize," Stefanski said. "We say we are all about the ball here.