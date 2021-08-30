By the Numbers

By the Numbers: Baker Mayfield, Browns offense come alive on spotless 2nd drive

Cleveland’s starters didn’t play long, but they left the field on a high note Sunday

Aug 29, 2021 at 11:10 PM
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

We're breaking down the most important stats to come from the Browns' 19-10 preseason finale victory over the Falcons.

132.5 — QB rating for Baker Mayfield, who completed 6-of-10 passes for 113 yards and a touchdown in his two series of action.

158.3 — Mayfield's perfect QB rating on his second drive, when he went 4-for-4 for 70 yards and threw a 22-yard touchdown pass to KhaDarel Hodge.

4 — Different receivers Mayfield found for passes during his two series. He connected on two passes apiece to Hodge and D'Ernest Johnson and one each to Donovan Peoples-Jones and Austin Hooper.

35 — Yards on a reception by Hooper in Sunday's first quarter. Hooper has had at least one reception of 35 yards or longer in each of his NFL seasons.

56 — Yards on a field goal attempted by Chase McLaughlin at the end of the first half. The kick was accurate but came up JUST short, hitting the crossbar and bouncing forward. McLaughlin's career long is 52.

154 — Receiving yards for Davion Davis during the preseason. He caught at least three passes in all three games.

2 — Sacks for Cameron Malveaux on Sunday, his second coming on a fourth down in the fourth quarter to get the ball back to the Browns.

1.5 — Sacks apiece for Malik McDowell and Sheldon Day during the preseason. They split a sack in Sunday's second quarter.

4 — Projected starters on the offensive line who got their first action of the 2021 preseason. LT Jedrick Wills Jr., LG Joel Bitonio, RG Wyatt Teller and RT Jack Conklin got into the action while C JC Tretter did not play.

372 — Yards passing for the Browns. All three Cleveland QBs cleared the century mark.

36 — Points allowed by the Browns in the 2021 preseason.

Photos: Preseason Week 3 - Browns at Falcons Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Falcons in week three of the preseason

The Cleveland Browns play the Atlanta Falcons in the third week of the 2021 Preseason.
