Injury Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to miss preseason finale

Browns rookie LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah won't be available for Sunday's preseason finale, coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday.
Owusu-Koramoah, Cleveland's second-round pick out of Notre Dame, suffered what a "weight room accident" earlier in the week that required stitches on his forehead. The stitches aren't yet ready for Owusu-Koramoah to don a helmet, Stefanski said.
"It is unfortunate," Stefanski said, "but just make him wear a helmet in the weight room next time."
Stefanski did not rule out any other players for Sunday's game, a preseason finale in which Baker Mayfield and select starters are expected to play. When it comes to which players start or which players see the field, Stefanski said, "You have to tune in Sunday night."
The Browns welcomed back a number of injured players to practice throughout the week, including CB Denzel Ward, WR Anthony Schwartz and S Sheldrick Redwine. Fifth-round rookie LB Tony Fields II — who suffered a foot injury before players reported for camp — participated in his first practice Friday, CB M.J. Stewart returned after missing multiple weeks with a hamstring injury and DE Takkarist McKinley logged his second straight day of work after missing most of training camp due to personal reasons.
"He is doing a nice job out here," Stefanski said.
CB Greedy Williams (groin), S Grant Delpit (hamstring), LB Sione Takitaki (hamstring) were among those sidelined at Friday's practice. So, too, were CB Troy Hill and WR Rashard Higgins. Stefanski said the Browns were "just being smart" with both players.
Friday's practice was the last before the Browns head to Atlanta on Saturday. It served as the de facto end to a training camp that left Stefanski pleased.
"I think we stuck to the plan," Stefanski said. "I think the guys worked very, very hard in some adverse conditions. I just reminded them out there that was not a fun practice. It was hard. We put them in some hard situations, and we pushed them. I think that is how you have to handle this. Have we been smart about it? Yeah, but I have seen a group that has worked really, really hard over the course of these weeks, and they understand that we have a ways to go."