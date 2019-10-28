3 Big Takeaways: Browns' self-inflicted wounds are again too much to overcome

2. Chubb train keeps rolling

Yes, he fumbled the ball twice, but if we're explaining turnovers — explaining, not making excuses — we should explain that the first fumble was kicked out of Chubb's possession by his own teammate. The second was an excellent play made by New England's Jonathan Jones, who made an incredible effort to hawk down Chubb and an even more impressive play when he clubbed the ball out of Chubb's grasp.

Should Chubb hang onto the ball better? Sure, but it was also a rainy, wet day in Foxborough. Ball security was going to be an issue regardless because of the conditions.

What Chubb did outside of those two fumbles was arguably more important. The consistent ground gainer carried the ball a total of 20 times for 131 yards, including a long of 44 that almost surely would have been in the end zone had Jones not clubbed the ball out of Chubb's grasp.

"We ran the ball well. We did exactly what we wanted to do in the run game," Kitchens said. "That was the game plan. We did it. We held them, stopped them from running. I thought our defense played well enough to win. Offensively, we can't turn the ball over. That was the game."

With each week, Chubb continues to prove why he's one of the best up and coming running backs in the NFL. Chubb has the fifth-most rushing yards through seven games in franchise history with 738. The other four in front of him? They're all marks owned by one of the greatest to ever play the game, Hall of Famer Jim Brown.

Chubb probably doesn't attract the attention he deserves because of how quietly he goes about his business, but make no mistake — Chubb has been the best offensive player for the Browns this season by a long shot. New England got a firsthand understanding of how much he can impact a game, even in a loss.

3. Hats off to the defense

This might sound strange, considering the Browns lost 27-13, but the defense did a bang-up job against the Patriots.

As Kitchens said in the above point, the defense played well enough to win the game. Yet again, it held an opponent to three points when seven seemed imminent. The defensive line did a consistent job of clogging running lanes and stringing out most carries given to Sony Michel, James White and Rex Burkhead, limiting the Patriots to 79 yards on the ground. The front seven pressured Tom Brady, forcing him to fire the ball into the turf or throw it out of bounds on multiple occasions. He finished with a sub-100 passer rating. Only one target did noticeable damage in the passing game: Julian Edelman, who caught eight of 11 targets for 78 yards and two scores.

Olivier Vernon had his best game as a Brown, affecting all parts of the Patriots' offense and recording a sack. Myles Garrett notched sack No. 10 of the season.

As a unit, the Browns held the Patriots under 5 yards per play, despite the fact New England won the time of possession battle by more than four minutes.

It might sound familiar at this point, but after a couple weeks in which the defense started to look vulnerable (in losses to San Francisco and Seattle), it rebounded well against the top team in the entire NFL. That could snowball into a takeaway-filled game next week and beyond.