3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson boasts 'good tempo' in preseason debut

The Browns lost their first game of the preseason with a 17-15 loss to the Commanders on Friday night at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

Here are three takeaways from the night.

Watson looks crisp in preseason debut

QB Deshaun Watson opened the game with a scoreless drive, but it was one that still featured crispness and poise from the Pro Bowl QB in his preseason debut.

"You know, so much of the focus for us was just operation and getting us in and out and having a good tempo," Coach Kevin Stefanski said. "So I thought all that was really good. I thought (Watson) saw the field really well, made plays with his feet. So he was doing a nice job as an operator, and that was really the goal.

"Get them through the pregame warm up, get them out of the huddle, get them through the first series there. And I thought he did a nice job."

Watson completed all three of his passes for a total of 12 yards and ran three times for a total of 20 yards. Although Watson wasn't given too many tasks, the offense's performance appeared smooth with him as the quarterback, even though the drive failed to result in points.

Watson was also working without three of the offense's biggest contributors in OG Joel Bitonio, WR Amari Cooper and RB Nick Chubb. All three players were in pads on the sidelines but didn't play.

Watson, however, said he certainly felt more comfortable this season than he did last season.