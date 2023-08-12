Grant Delpit misses preseason game to graduate from LSU

Browns S Grant Delpit turned in his helmet and jersey for Friday's preseason game for a cap and gown.

Delpit was excused from the game against the Commanders so he could officially graduate from LSU.

Delpit, 24, declared for the NFL draft in his junior year in 2020. The Browns drafted him in the second round with the 44th pick.

During his tenure at LSU, he received the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the most outstanding defensive back of the year, and contributed to LSU's triumph in the CFP National Championship.