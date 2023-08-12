By the Numbers: Austin Watkins reliable once again in 2nd preseason game

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 17-15 preseason loss to the Commanders on Friday night at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

71 - WR Austin Watkins led the Browns with 71 receiving yards, the second straight preseason game in which he's led the receiving corps.

4 - The amount of passes out of six completions to Watkins that went for first downs.

18 - The amount of yards WR Elijah Moore gained on his only rushing carry of the night. Moore flashed his versatility by weaving around the Commanders' defense to pick up the biggest gain of the Browns' first and only drive with starters on the field.

3 - The number of passes QB Deshaun Watson attempted in the opening drive, which were all completions and accounted for 12 yards.

20 - The number of yards Watson totaled on three rushing attempts. One of those rushes was an 8-yard scramble that went for a first down.

4 - That's how many total incompletions QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson has thrown in his first two preseason starts. He's gone 17-for-21 with 182 yards and two touchdowns.

2 - Interceptions from undrafted rookie S Ronnie Hickman.

6 - Total pass breakups by the Browns defense as a whole.