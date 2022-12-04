3 Big Takeaways: Deshaun Watson shows rust in debut, but Browns found a way to overcome it on defense, special teams

2. Defense shows up with timely takeaways

The Browns were able to pick Watson up with one of their best games of the season on the defensive side of the ball — they recorded a season-high four takeaways, three of which came from the defense and two of which were turned into touchdowns.

CB Denzel Ward and LB Tony Fields each stepped up with big games, and Fields was the indisputable MVP of the game with a forced fumble, pick-six and fumble recovery on a botched Texans punt return. Fields punched the ball out from Texans QB Kyle Allen when Houston was pinned at its own 1-yard line, and Ward scooped the ball up and had an easy walk-in for six points.

The play extended the Browns' lead to 14-5 in the third quarter.

"I didn't know anyone picked it up," Fields said. "I just hit the ball out and hoped for the best. Anytime the quarterback dives with the ball out, you've got to hit it."

Fields, a 2021 fifth-round pick who spent most of his rookie year and the beginning of this year on special teams, also caught a tipped pass from Allen and ran it in for a touchdown in the fourth quarter to give the Browns a 24-8 lead. He delivered by far the best game of his career — the interception, touchdown, forced fumble and fumble recovery were all career-firsts, and the big performance could mean that he becomes a mainstay in the middle of the defense for the rest of the season.

The defense as a whole, however, deserves credit for finding three takeaways after it had gone the last three games without one. They intercepted Allen twice, including a pick from S John Johnson III on the first play from scrimmage.

Sure, the Texans offense has been one of the lowest-producing groups in the league this season and was tied for 30th in the league with 20 takeaways, but on a day where the offense struggled to generate much production, the Browns needed the defense to make as many big plays as possible.