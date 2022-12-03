Burning Questions for Week 13 vs. Texans

A new era of the Browns offense will officially begin Sunday when Deshaun Watson steps under center and takes his first snaps as Cleveland's starting QB.

The Browns are confident that Watson will be able to provide an immediate lift to not only the offense — which had played well with Jacoby Brissett while Watson served his 11-game suspension — but the entire team as they look to climb from a 4-7 hole and build a playoff run. They need to win Sunday against the Texans (1-9-1) to do that and believe Watson will be prepared to operate after his first three practices back with the first-team offense this week.

He's the main focus of our top questions for Week 13.

1. How will Watson look in his debut?

The Browns believe Watson will be able to boost the efficiency and play options available to the offense, but they also know that it might take time for Watson to fully get back to speed after going 700 days between NFL starts.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski didn't ignore the fact that it's been nearly two years since Watson has played in a regular season game and what that might mean Sunday.

"It is a totally fair question," he said. 'I don't think I can predict that type of thing, but I know this: He's focusing on his work. Really in any endeavor, you have to focus on your preparation for Sunday. You can't really worry about Sunday until you worry about Wednesday."

Watson and the Browns have both been preparing for this specific week since Watson's suspension was announced in August. Both sides had a lot of time to plan out how Watson would reacclimate himself to the offense, but the Browns could still put a limit on how many plays are on the table for Watson in his first game back and take a simplified approach, one that should still work against a struggling Texans team.

Watson said himself that he won't know if he'll be able to immediately play at the Pro Bowl level he was at prior to his last start, but he doesn't think it'll take much time to settle back in.